Jets' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency

Over the past decade, the New York Jets have had their share of free-agent signings who didn't pan out. Players such as Darrelle Revis and Trumaine Johnson were given large contracts as the franchise tried to turn things around, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

The Jets are mired in an 11-year playoff drought. No other team in the NFL has an active postseason drought longer than six years. After going 4-13 in his first season with the Jets, will Robert Saleh be the head coach to lead them back to the playoffs? That may depend on the moves made by general manager Joe Douglas, who will be entering his fourth season in New York's front office.

Over the Cap projects the Jets to have about $48.2 million of cap space, so they have the ability to make moves this offseason. However, they need to be the right ones.

With that in mind, here are several players New York should avoid targeting during free agency.