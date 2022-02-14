WWE Elimination Chamber Picks for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Full Match Card

WWE Elimination Chamber Picks for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Full Match CardFebruary 14, 2022
WWE travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Saturday for an Elimination Chamber premium live event that will set up WrestleMania on April 2 and 3.
Headline by championship clashes and the event's namesake match, the show will give WWE fans a taste of what they can expect from the Showcase of the Immortals.
Will Roman Reigns put an end to Goldberg's run in WWE? Can Bobby Lashley retain the WWE title against five top challengers, including Brock Lesnar? Will Lita payoff her return by capturing gold?
Find out now with these predictions for the extravaganza.
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Bobby Lashley defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble, thanks to an assist from Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns. Saturday, The All Mighty will have to defend the WWE Championship against The Beast, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Riddle.
While most of those competitors figure to have something meaningful to do as the Road to WrestleMania marches on, this feels like a match that comes down to Lesnar and Lashley.
As much as it devalues the credibility of the title, WWE appears to be content with playing hot potato with the WWE Championship ahead of its biggest show of the year and that should continue here.
With more prestige and higher stakes needed to justify running Reigns vs. Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania, look for The Beast to regain the title here and set up a rare title-for-title match on The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 3.
Prediction: Lesnar wins the WWE Championship
Universal Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
There is not a chance in hell Goldberg defeats Roman Reigns to win the Universal Championship.
Reigns has amassed one of the most historic championship runs in company history and even the most hard-headed, nostalgia-loving higher-ups in the company are not nonsensical enough to end it just to prop up a guy whose contract is up and in-ring days are beyond their sell-by date.
Reigns wins what should be a short, high-impact match that gives the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that star power it loves and ensures The Head of the Table remains at the head of the WrestleMania card.
Prediction: Reigns retains
Raw Women's Championship Match: Lita vs. Becky Lynch
Lita's return to WWE has been fun thus far and her opportunity to dethrone Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia for the Raw Women's Championship makes for a marquee match that could easily headline a show stateside.
That will not happen Saturday, but expect a fun match from two trailblazers in women's wrestling.
Lynch will win, that much is not in doubt. It will be interesting to see how Lita hangs in there with a performer at the height of her ability, though. Can the fiery redhead take it to the extreme one last time, channeling the high-flying badass that captured the attention of the wrestling world 20 years ago?
Just a guess, but all signs point to "yes."
Prediction: Lynch retains
Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville
Ronda Rousey came to the aid of Naomi Friday night on SmackDown, setting up a blockbuster tag team match against women's champion Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.
A match that would be one of the hottest in any arena in the states, it will be interesting to see how the Saudi fans respond. Beyond cheers and jeers, this will also be Rousey's first taste of extended in-ring action since returning in the Royal Rumble.
Expect her to stand on the apron and get the hot tag from her partner before exploding into the match and eventually tapping out Deville, setting her up as a force of nature Flair will have to contend with if she wants to preserve her title reign at WrestleMania.
Prediction: Rousey and Naomi
Women's Elimination Chamber Match
The intrigue surrounding the mystery participant in Saturday's Women's Elimination Chamber match certainly helps, but it still feels like a foregone conclusion of a bout.
Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop and Liv Morgan are currently slated to participate in the match with a shot at the Raw Women's Championship at stake. No matter who that final competitor is, it very much feels like this is The EST's to win.
The story is already there: Belair was screwed out of the Raw women's title back at SummerSlam by a returning Lynch, who capitalized on shock and awe to win the gold in mere seconds. Since then, she has been cut off and beaten via numerous underhanded tactics, routinely kept in arms reach of her title by Big Time Becks.
At WrestleMania, Belair should have the opportunity to right that wrong, starting with a big win Saturday.
Prediction: Belair
Falls Count Anywhere: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Drew McIntyre is not losing to Madcap Moss.
Moss has exceeded all expectations and proven himself to be a really solid professional wrestler, despite a less-than-enthralling on-screen persona. The match with McIntyre will probably be fairly good, too, but this is not his story. This is not his win to be had.
McIntyre is on pace to be a post-WrestleMania program for Roman Reigns and to be that, he cannot afford to be out here losing to Mr. Dad Joke himself.
McIntyre wins this one decisively and, hopefully, puts an end to a feud that was beneath him in the first place.
Prediction: McIntyre
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: Viking Raiders vs. The Usos
The Usos needed fresh, new opponents so it was nice to see WWE pushing The Viking Raiders to SmackDown tag team title contention. Except, the creative that has accompanied Erik and Ivar since then has been a bit suspect, to say the least.
They have not been presented as genuine threats to the title and Jimmy Uso's fairly dominant win over Erik a few weeks back tells you all you need to know about how WWE officials see the challengers.
The Usos are red-hot as two-thirds of The Bloodline and will continue their winning ways with a successful title defense in one of the night's foregone conclusions.
Prediction: The Usos retain