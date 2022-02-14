WWE Elimination Chamber Picks for Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Full Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE travels to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia Saturday for an Elimination Chamber premium live event that will set up WrestleMania on April 2 and 3.

Headline by championship clashes and the event's namesake match, the show will give WWE fans a taste of what they can expect from the Showcase of the Immortals.

Will Roman Reigns put an end to Goldberg's run in WWE? Can Bobby Lashley retain the WWE title against five top challengers, including Brock Lesnar? Will Lita payoff her return by capturing gold?

Find out now with these predictions for the extravaganza.