Chiefs' Top Players to Avoid in 2022 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from a third straight Super Bowl appearance this season. And with so many talented players on their roster, their window of championship contention is still open heading into 2022.

That means their objectives this offseason will be to add players who fill holes on the roster in an effort to get back to the Super Bowl and add another title to their trophy case. They should be able to do that, even though they're currently projected to have only $4.3 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap.

Kansas City may have more cap space by the time free agency arrives, as there will be ways for it to create more financial flexibility. But even if the Chiefs can do that, they'll need to be smart about the free-agent signings they make.

With that in mind, here's a look at several players Kansas City should avoid targeting in free agency.