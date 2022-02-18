Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022February 18, 2022
Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
Turns in WWE are rare, but WrestleMania season is unlike any other in WWE. It is the most important time to make sure every story stands out.
One way to pull that off is a big change in character at the right moment. WWE Elimination Chamber is the final premium stop before WrestleMania 38.
With major Elimination Chamber battles and multiple huge title matches, this show has a lot of opportunity for moments.
Could Randy Orton or Kevin Owens take umbrage with their friends taking spots they want in the Chamber? Could Ronda Rousey need more back-up from an old friend in Shayna Baszler, who has been a heel her entire run in WWE? What form of Alexa Bliss will we see at the show?
These options linger as the most likely heel and face turns that could change the complexion of WrestleMania and so far beyond.
Face: Shayna Baszler
For her entire run in WWE, Shayna Baszler has always been a heel. Her style in the ring suits that role. She dissects her opponents step by step, bending them until they break.
However, The Queen of Spades needs a fresh start. She has been stuck working as Sonya Deville's stooge for months, tagging occasionally with Natalya. The return of Ronda Rousey has set up a new rival for Deville in The Baddest Woman on the Planet.
Given Baszler's history with Rousey, she is in a unique position where she has an ally on both sides of this rivalry. Deville will want help in fighting Naomi and Rousey beyond Charlotte Flair, but Baszler will be hard-pressed to turn against her best friend.
This could a perfect moment to set up a Rousey-Baszler reunion in WWE where The Queen of Spades can have the back of The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the road to WrestleMania.
If Baszler stays heel, though, WWE would be missing out on a major opportunity if they did not book Rousey vs. Baszler after WrestleMania.
Heel: Randy Orton
On April 19, 2021, Randy Orton first met Riddle, and what followed was a year of two of the most different wrestlers in WWE bonding. It is rare that a makeshift team of this nature lasts this long. It feels inevitable that RK-Bro will break up.
The two have had some recent issues where The Viper has left The Original Bro to his own devices rather than partying with him. While the two won an opportunity at the Raw Tag Team Championships, it seems unlikely RK-Bro will regain the gold they lost.
What better time would there be than on the road to WrestleMania? As WWE looks to fill out a two-night card, Orton vs. Riddle would be an easy sell as the former Raw tag team champions finally find they are too different.
The Original Bro will enter the Elimination Chamber, while The Viper will not be on the card. There will be plenty of opportunities for Orton to get involved, though. He could attack Riddle backstage. He could take out The Original Bro after he loses (or even wins) in the Chamber.
If Orton were to attack Riddle secretly or publicly on the night of The Original Bro's biggest opportunity to date, this feud could get a quick jump-start leading to The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Face: Kevin Owens
Up until this week, Kevin Owens has looked to be at a crossroads. He and Seth Rollins have worked together, but The Messiah has always taken the big opportunities. It looked possible we could get KO vs. Rollins as long as Owens turned face soon.
The set-up is still there, but KO did recently run down Texas in a promo, signaling he could be fighting someone at WrestleMania who has a deep connection to The Lone Star State.
The best story is still for Owens to fight Rollins. The two have so much history. The last time the two faced, there was no crowd to enjoy it. KO has plenty of untapped potential as a face.
WWE Elimination Chamber could lead to an Owens turn by pitting him against Rollins. If The Messiah were to win the WWE Championship, Owens would be the first man to request a match from his best friend.
This would be the moment Rollins can turn against KO, setting up Owens to battle for a No. 1 contendership with just one month to go before WrestleMania.
Face: Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss is in a fascinating spot as a performer. She has been gone from television for months. Most of her time on Raw before her departure, she was a heel, but her feud with Charlotte Flair teased a full face turn.
The time is now for a clear story to WrestleMania. The Goddess will enter the Elimination Chamber, hoping to get a shot at Becky Lynch. While the two women have fought before, it has never been Bliss in the face role against Big Time Becks.
WWE Elimination Chamber will be a chance for many surprises, but a full face Bliss would be welcomed easily without any tricks. She has been gone long enough to warrant a hero's welcome. She just has to embrace it.
Even if she does not win in the Chamber, she could set up a rivalry with Nikki A.S.H. or a friendship with another face in order to go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Once she turns face, there would be plenty of exciting opportunities to get Bliss involved on Raw.