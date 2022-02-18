Projecting the Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Turns in WWE are rare, but WrestleMania season is unlike any other in WWE. It is the most important time to make sure every story stands out.

One way to pull that off is a big change in character at the right moment. WWE Elimination Chamber is the final premium stop before WrestleMania 38.

With major Elimination Chamber battles and multiple huge title matches, this show has a lot of opportunity for moments.

Could Randy Orton or Kevin Owens take umbrage with their friends taking spots they want in the Chamber? Could Ronda Rousey need more back-up from an old friend in Shayna Baszler, who has been a heel her entire run in WWE? What form of Alexa Bliss will we see at the show?

These options linger as the most likely heel and face turns that could change the complexion of WrestleMania and so far beyond.