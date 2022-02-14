Fantasy Basketball 2022: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 18

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The deals made before the NBA trade deadline shook up the rosters of a handful of teams.

The primary focus was on the trades involving James Harden and Domantas Sabonis, but smaller moves opened up higher usage for lesser-known players.

Devin Vassell slotted into the San Antonio Spurs starting five after Derrick White was shipped to the Boston Celtics.

Raul Neto took over for Spencer Dinwiddie after he was dealt by the Washington Wizards to the Dallas Mavericks.

Donte DiVincenzo could be in for more production in the reworked Sacramento Kings lineup after he was acquired from the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade.

Vassell, Neto and DiVincenzo are just some of the deeper gems to target on the fantasy basketball waiver wire as the league barrels toward the All-Star break.