Super Bowl LIV 2022: Predicting Final Box, Fantasy Stats for Rams vs. Bengals

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase have been stars for the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals throughout the postseason.

All three top wide receivers are expected to perform at a high level in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday inside Sofi Stadium.

Kupp and Beckham are both coming off 100-yard performances in the NFC Championship Game and they should be called on more by Matthew Stafford with tight end Tyler Higbee out of the game due to an injury he suffered two weeks ago.

Joe Burrow has his full complement of targets available, but he should throw to Chase at a high volume as tries to bring home Cincinnati's first Super Bowl title.

The strengths of each passing game could make the Super Bowl a high-scoring game. Over the last four years, the Super Bowl has alternated between more and less than 40 points, and if that small trend continues, Burrow and Stafford could put up high totals in a game that potentially reaches the 50-point mark.