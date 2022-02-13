6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 271

0 of 7

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

UFC 271 was a great card—so great that we'll probably still be talking about when we're handing out year-end awards in December.

Saturday's card was topped by a middleweight title fight between once-beaten champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Robert Whittaker. It was the second time the pair had met, after Adesanya knocked Whittaker out to win the title in the 2019. This time around, the result was the same, but not the method, as Adesanya scraped by Whittaker with a hard-fought unanimous decision.

UFC 271 was co-headlined by a fan-friendly showdown between heavyweight knockout artists Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis. The fight lived up to the hype, and ultimately ended with a slight upset, as Tuivasa put Lewis down with a second-round elbow.

Elsewhere on the UFC 271 main card, Jared Cannonier burst into middleweight title contention with a second-round knockout win over Derek Brunson. There were also a pair of impressive wins from lightweight veterans Bobby Green and Renato Moicano.

The UFC 271 undercard featured big wins from the likes of Andrei Arlovski, Casey O'Neill and Douglas de Silva de Andrade.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the big winners and losers from UFC 271, but the event certainly opened the door to some interesting matchup possibilities.

Here are the fights we're hoping to see when the dust has settled.