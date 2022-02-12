Super Bowl Commercials 2022: Updated Ad Costs, Value and Leaks Info

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Super Bowl LVI is nearly upon us. While a championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will be played, the Super Bowl has become more than just a sporting contest. It's become a global entertainment event, and the commercials are typically part of the fun.

Running a Super Bowl commercial isn't cheap. According to NBC (h/t The Athletic's Bill Shea), the average price for a 30-second commercial this year is $6.5 million. That's obviously a lot of money, but there's value in paying the price.

A lot of eyes will be on Super Bowl LVI and on the commercial breaks that frequently occur. While last year's big game drew the lowest ratings since 2007—it was a blowout, after all—it still drew an audience of 96.4 million, according to CNBC.

Because of the exposure—and the cost involved—advertisers generally go all-out to create impactful and meaningful commercials. It will be no different this year, and fun and nostalgia will be prevalent themes.

"Marketers are recognizing Americans have had a very heavy, difficult two-year period and are responding by bringing some good old-fashioned entertainment for Super Bowl Sunday," University of Virginia marketing professor Kimberly Whitler said, per the Associated Press' Mae Anderson.

General Motors will be getting in on the throwback fun, reuniting the cast of the 1997 comedy Austin Powers for its spot. Meanwhile, Jim Carrey will reprise his role as The Cable Guy for Verizon's advertisement.

Lay's potato chips will dive into the nostalgia quite literally in a spot featuring Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan:

Early 2000s star Lindsay Lohan, meanwhile, will appear in an ad for Planet Fitness.

Amazon will have an Alexa commercial featuring Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost and actress Scarlett Johansson. Doritos will feature Megan Thee Stallion and Charlie Puth for its commercial. Michelob Ultra will air an ad featuring an ensemble cast that includes NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

Budweiser returns to the Super Bowl lineup with an ad by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao, which has already been leaked:

An extensive list of commercials that have been leaked can be found at GameSpot.

Movie trailers are often part of the Super Bowl package, too. While there hasn't been much information about specific trailers for this year, it appears that a trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will air:

Other trailers are likely to join Sonic 2 in the advertising parade. Mark Ellis of Rotten Tomatoes recently shared some movie-trailer predictions with Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports:

"Jurassic World: Dominion, because it's closing out the trilogy, and the new Minions film, Rise of Gru, coming out July 1. I also expect Disney to have a big presence, because they have Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and fans got a little tease of that with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Disney/Pixar, they've got Lightyear, the Buzz Lightyear prequel."

Based on the early leaks, fans should be treated to several memorable commercials and trailers this Sunday. Based on past Super Bowls, they can likely expect a few surprises, too.