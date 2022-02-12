AEW Teases Hook vs. QT Marshall, Naomi Shines on SmackDown, More Friday Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown can each vary in quality from week to week, but Friday's show both produced some memorable performances.

Naomi showed the world why she deserves to be taken seriously in a fantastic main event against Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She may not have won the match, but she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

The women's division was also highlighted in an earlier match between Natalya and Aliyah. The Queen of Harts scored the victory but gained a new enemy in Xia Li after the bout was over.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville continued their feud from two separate locations, and Hook had another impressive performance on this week's Rampage.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's weekly wrestling shows.