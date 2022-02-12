AEW Teases Hook vs. QT Marshall, Naomi Shines on SmackDown, More Friday Fallout

AEW Teases Hook vs. QT Marshall, Naomi Shines on SmackDown, More Friday FalloutFebruary 12, 2022
AEW Rampage and WWE SmackDown can each vary in quality from week to week, but Friday's show both produced some memorable performances.
Naomi showed the world why she deserves to be taken seriously in a fantastic main event against Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She may not have won the match, but she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.
The women's division was also highlighted in an earlier match between Natalya and Aliyah. The Queen of Harts scored the victory but gained a new enemy in Xia Li after the bout was over.
Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville continued their feud from two separate locations, and Hook had another impressive performance on this week's Rampage.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Friday's weekly wrestling shows.
Sonya Deville Receives a Warning and Naomi Receives a Title Shot
Sonya Deville opened the show in the ring with her left arm in a sling. She was going to say something about Naomi, but Adam Pearce interrupted her to give her a message from upper management.
He told Deville that not only had she abused her power, but if she laid a single hand on Naomi during her match with Charlotte Flair, her job would be in serious jeopardy.
This is a good step forward because it means we are moving past the part of this story where Deville uses her position as an authority figure to target people.
It might also mean Deville is closer to returning to the ring as a full-time competitor. She has been great in her current role, but it's time for her to get back to doing what she does best.
Before Deville took some time away, she was building up a lot of momentum as a character. If WWE can get her back to that point, she will be in the hunt for the SmackDown or Raw Women's Championship before the year is out.
Naomi's match against Charlotte in the main event was outstanding, and if the reaction she received in the arena and on social media is anything to go by, the fans want The Queen of Glow to win the title sooner rather than later.
From One Newcomer to Another
After taking a few losses in her feud against Aliyah, Natalya finally scored a definitive victory in Friday's Dungeon-style match.
The rules did not allow for rope breaks or disqualifications, so even though Aliyah made it to the bottom rope, she was forced to tap out to The Sharpshooter. She may have won, but Nattie was not done yet.
As she proceeded to beat down the woman she just forced to tap out, Xia Li ran down to the ring to make the save and set up The Queen of Harts' next feud.
While she may have lost, this was the best Aliyah has looked in the ring since coming to the blue brand. She moved quickly and with confidence. It wasn't a long match, but it was a good next step in her evolution.
As for Li, it looks like WWE is going to give her something to do after calling her up a few months ago and not doing anything with her after that initial appearance.
We're Getting Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville, Aren't We?
During a special episode of his In-Zayn talk show, The Great Liberator watched a clip of Knoxville destroying some of his merchandise at a WWE store.
Knoxville spoke as if he and Zayn have unfinished business, so there is a good chance WWE books them to face each other at WrestleMania 38 on April 3.
WWE has never shied away from booking celebrity appearances for the biggest show of the year, so it should come as no surprise to see this development.
We have seen the groundwork laid for this feud for the past several weeks, including their Royal Rumble interaction. If anyone can get a passable match out of the Jackass star, it's Zayn.
AEW Building to Teacher vs. Student Showdown
During this week's Rampage, QT Marshall brought his prized pupil to take on Hook in an attempt to humiliate his former student. The plan clearly backfired as Hook picked up a decisive win.
While there was no physical exchange between the two this week, it feels like the only place for this to end would at Revolution in a battle of teacher vs. student.
Hook has been presented brilliantly in AEW, so there is no doubt he would win the match against Marshall. The real goal of that bout would be to push Hook to show off more of what he can do.
Marshall is a great trainer and technical wrestler, so he is the perfect person to put Hook through his toughest challenge to date. When it's all over, he will have helped put over one of his students in a way many trainers wish they could do for their favorites.