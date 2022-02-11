WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 11

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Goldberg returned a week ago to set up a showdown with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, and he made another appearance Friday night on Fox to help hype the blockbuster main event.

What did the WCW icon have to say about his impending showdown with The Tribal Chief, and would Reigns have a response for the Hall of Famer?

That question loomed over a broadcast that also featured Charlotte Flair defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Naomi and the latest in the feud between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura.