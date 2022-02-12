NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 1st-Round Predictions After NFL HonorsFebruary 12, 2022
NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 1st-Round Predictions After NFL Honors
The NFL Honors were Thursday night, and two rookies stood out in a big way. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Of course, Parsons and Chase weren't drafted to earn individual accolades. They were drafted to help get their respective teams to the Super Bowl—which Chase has done. Still, their accomplishments are impressive. Parsons tallied 13 sacks in his inaugural campaign, while Chase racked up 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Parsons and Chase are now NFL veterans, and we're going to see two new rookies on the NFL Honors stage a year from now.
The next selection process begins on April 28. Here, you'll find an updated Round 1 mock and a closer look at three potential draft pairings that could produce award-winners at next year's NFL Honors.
2022 Round 1 Mock Draft
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
3. Houston Texans: Aidan Hutchinson, Edge, Michigan
4. New York Jets: George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue
5. New York Giants: Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
6. Carolina Panthers: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
7. New York Giants (from Chicago): Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
9. Denver Broncos: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
10. New York Jets (from Seattle): Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
11. Washington Commanders: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
12. Minnesota Vikings: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
13. Cleveland Browns: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
14. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami): Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis): Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
18. New Orleans Saints: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
19. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
21. New England Patriots: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
22. Las Vegas Raiders: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
23. Arizona Cardinals: Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
24. Dallas Cowboys: Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
26. Tennessee Titans: Travon Walker, Edge, Georgia
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
28. Green Bay Packers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
30. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, Florida State
31. Cincinnati Bengals: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
2. Detroit Lions: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Oregon
Oregon pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux might have more upside than any player in the draft, and he's a strong candidate for next season's Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"Kayvon Thibodeaux checks every box for a high-end pass-rusher with potential through the roof," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department wrote. "Primarily a speed-rusher, Thibodeaux shows threatening burst off the snap and accelerates as well as anyone through his next few steps, regularly giving him the outside edge against offensive tackles."
Playing in Detroit could help Thibodeaux's case because Detroit will be a fun team to watch in 2022.
The Lions didn't win many games this past season, but they played hard for coach Dan Campbell and pulled off some big upsets down the stretch—they tied the Pittsburgh Steelers and beat the Arizona Cardinals.
Awards voters love a good story, and the Lions will be exactly that if they return to relevance in 2022. Thibodeaux has double-digit-sack potential as a rookie and could play a huge role in helping turn around Detroit's fortunes.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Drake London, WR, USC
The Atlanta Falcons don't know yet if they'll have wide receiver Calvin Ridley back in the fold next season. Ridley stepped away from football to focus on his mental health this past season, and the Falcons have said he may seek a trade in the coming months.
"We'd love him to stay in Atlanta," franchise owner Arthur Blank said, per the team's official website. "Whether or not he wants to do that—he may decide that he wants a fresh start someplace else. We don't know that."
USC receiver Drake London is the top-ranked receiver and fourth-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board. He's a logical choice for the Falcons at No. 9, and he has the skills needed to make an early impact in Atlanta.
The 6'5", 210-pound pass-catcher is a dangerous perimeter target who can create space downfield and win contested catches regularly. Pairing him with a quality quarterback in Matt Ryan should yield impressive results.
Tight end Kyle Pitts had 1,026 receiving yards for the Falcons in 2021. London could have even better numbers and could claim Offensive Rookie of the Year like Chase before him.
29. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco): Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State
Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III would be a terrific pick for the Miami Dolphins. New head coach Mike McDaniel previously served as run-game coordinator and offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.
San Francisco's creative rushing attack has helped the 49ers reach the NFC title game in two of the past three seasons.
McDaniel will know how to get the most out of his running backs, and Walker has the goods to be a great one in the NFL.
"Overall, Walker is a fun and exciting player who can add big-play ability to any NFL team's backfield while also being polished and efficient to take whatever is blocked for him," Nate Tice of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
In McDaniel's scheme, Walker could easily top the 1,000-yard mark.
While Miami hasn't made the playoffs since 2016, the Dolphins are coming off back-to-back winning seasons. They should be formidable in 2022 and regularly in the national spotlight. As it did for Chase and Parsons this season, the exposure could help Walker gain traction as next year's Offensive Rookie of the Year.