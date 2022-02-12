NFL Mock Draft 2022: Complete 1st-Round Predictions After NFL Honors

0 of 4

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The NFL Honors were Thursday night, and two rookies stood out in a big way. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, while Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Of course, Parsons and Chase weren't drafted to earn individual accolades. They were drafted to help get their respective teams to the Super Bowl—which Chase has done. Still, their accomplishments are impressive. Parsons tallied 13 sacks in his inaugural campaign, while Chase racked up 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Parsons and Chase are now NFL veterans, and we're going to see two new rookies on the NFL Honors stage a year from now.

The next selection process begins on April 28. Here, you'll find an updated Round 1 mock and a closer look at three potential draft pairings that could produce award-winners at next year's NFL Honors.