NBA Contenders That Failed to Answer Their Biggest Trade-Deadline Question

Darryl Webb/Associated Press

The NBA trade deadline reshaped the league in a significant way, but the wave of change didn't touch every team.

A handful of contenders emerged Thursday afternoon looking a lot like they did Thursday morning, complete with the same strengths and weaknesses.

Here, we'll hit contenders that either didn't make deals at all or didn't trade for help in the areas they needed it most, pulling in part from this piece a few weeks ago.

We'll exclude the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets because their massive James Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap addressed their biggest issues but created plenty of new ones. We haven't seen enough yet to be sure what those even are. In addition, we'll omit the Milwaukee Bucks, who covered for the absence of Brook Lopez by adding Serge Ibaka, and the Miami Heat, who lead the East and don't have a weakness to speak of.

Otherwise, the field is limited to teams sitting in the top four in each conference.

All of these clubs could still improve via internal growth or the buyout market. But they also just missed on their best chance to perfect themselves.