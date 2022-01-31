1 Question Every NBA Team Needs to Answer at the Trade Deadline

25 of 30

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Damian Lillard isn't going anywhere, and that might have been true even before he underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January. But Lillard staying put is just about the only certainty for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Jusuf Nurkic and Robert Covington are on expiring deals, but it's difficult to say whether the Blazers would benefit more by moving them or trying to re-sign them in free agency. Avoiding the repeater tax should be a top concern for Portland.

If the Blazers are over the luxury-tax threshold at season's end, they'll face stiff tax penalties in each of the next two league years. If they get under, the clock—which is triggered when a team is in the tax for three out of four seasons—will reset.

Dumping Nurkic and Covington for picks and tax relief would probably irk Lillard, who's said he doesn't have interest in rushing a return this year if Portland strips talent and tanks. You have to wonder how he'd feel if the Blazers also moved CJ McCollum, Norman Powell or even breakout guard Anfernee Simons, who might be the sweetener necessary to dump the team's worst contracts.

The Blazers should prioritize keeping and re-signing Simons, and Lillard is locked in on a huge deal. Everything else should be on the table, though, and all of that uncertainty exists against the backdrop of those tax concerns.

Portland has to change, and it has options. But it also faces serious urgency. Who knows how long Lillard's loyalty will last?