NBA Trade Rumors: Breaking Down Post-2022 Deadline Buzz and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It would have been tough to ask the basketball gods for a better 2022 NBA trade deadline than what they delivered.

The oft-discussed James Harden-Ben Simmons blockbuster actually happened. Kristaps Porzingis wound up with the Washington Wizards. Leading up to the deadline, players like Domantas Sabonis, CJ McCollum, Tyrese Haliburton and Norman Powell changed teams, too.

This was everything trade-obsessed hoop fans could have wanted, and yet, it could have been more.

Deadline deals were discussed that never went down. Plenty of them.

Rumors of those deals-that-weren't are being bandied about now, so let's dive in and dissect.