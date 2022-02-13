Most Likely Options to Beat Roman Reigns and Win His WWE Universal Title

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Since winning the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns has been the most dominant Superstar on the main roster and has been booked strongly for well over a year.

The Tribal Chief will have to drop his title to another performer at some point, but WWE Creative must ensure the momentous moment is not wasted. When Reigns loses his belt, the wrestling world should be buzzing.

Here are the most likely Superstars who could beat Reigns, steal the championship and reign over SmackDown as the new Universal champion.

Goldberg

At the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, former WCW champion Goldberg should be the man to dethrone Reigns and end his triumphant run as Universal champion.

Not only would the title change stun much of the WWE Universe that believes the Tribal Chief will carry the belt into WrestleMania, but it would also provide a marquee moment that creates mainstream buzz for the sport at the most important time.

Goldberg is a bona fide star who can help bring back the casual wrestling fans who tune out on a week-to-week basis. With Reigns dropping the championship to the 55-year-old Superstar, WWE Creative could still book Brock Lesnar vs. Reigns and have Goldberg in another title match, where he could put over a younger star.

Lesnar could easily win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber, thus giving Reigns the chance to win another world title at WrestleMania. On the other hand, Goldberg could wrestle against a star like Big E and put him over to create a monumental moment.

Brock Lesnar

Reigns already has a date set for WrestleMania 38, and it could be 2022 Royal Rumble winner Brock Lesnar who is the man to defeat the Tribal Chief. The long-term feud between the two men has carried over years and The Beast could be ready to win again.

Vince McMahon and company love what Brock Lesnar brings to the table from an in-ring, storyline and mainstream notoriety perspective. While the younger star like Reigns should usually go over in these matchups, Lesnar ending the long Universal Championship reign would be a welcomed change.

Reigns has now carried the championship for over 530 days. For many wrestling fans, it’s time for a change despite the solid booking of the Superstar throughout. In an age of instant gratification, the WWE Universe wants a new champion on SmackDown.

The hope is that if Lesnar wins at WrestleMania and successfully defends the belt in a rematch, he would go on to lose the championship and put over a younger star at SummerSlam like Drew McIntyre. If not Brock, maybe Reigns puts McIntyre over.

Drew McIntyre

The man who should have won the Royal Rumble and earned the right to dethrone the Tribal Chief on the biggest stage of them all is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish star has been cast aside once again by WWE Creative despite being one of the Superstars who helped carry the company through the Performance Center based shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of being rewarded with a worthy coronation at WrestleMania 38—not one relegated to a building with no fans—McIntyre has been stuck in a meaningless feud with Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss.

If Reigns walks out of the April pay-per-view as the defending champion, the next marquee spot for a possible loss would be SummerSlam. If McMahon and the rest of WWE Creative has a conscience, they’ll right their wrong and let McIntyre dethrone the Tribal Chief at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Bray Wyatt

One of the wildest possibilities would be to have Bray Wyatt and his Fiend character return to WWE programming and decimate Reigns, thus regaining his position at the top of the card and cementing him as WWE’s future.

Releasing Wyatt was one of the biggest mistakes the company has ever made, so asking him to return and putting him in a marquee spot immediately would help make up for the blunder.

Stopping Reigns’ run as champion would make him an instant face and beloved by the fans again.

The Tribal Chief and The Fiend looked poised to feud at several points over the last two years, but the storyline never came to fruition. With WrestleMania needing a major shot in the arm, Wyatt’s return would create a buzz among hardcore and casual fans alike.

