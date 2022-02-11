Dissecting AEW's New Stars: How Successful Will Keith Lee Be? Who Is Jay White?

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Professional wrestling is experiencing the hottest free-agency period in some time. So, it seemed like only a matter of time before All Elite Wrestling announced a new big signing, and one would have to imagine there will be more in 2022.

Last week, Tony Khan took to Twitter to tease that a new star would debut on AEW Dynamite to take on Isiah Kassidy in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. This led to seven days of speculation and chatter online. Nevertheless, the company president didn't disappoint, as Keith Lee and Jay White appeared in an action-packed episode of his flagship series.

The year 2021 was a busy one for Khan. Landing such big names as Malakai Black, Thunder Rosa, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho and Adam Cole was a massive victory for AEW. The relatively new company continues to put together a robust collection of talent. It's easy to say this is plenty to build on but when someone as dynamic and distinguishing as Lee is available, you don't pass on him.

Limitless Possibilities

Lee went through a tumultuous year in 2021. He started on a high note, challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship on the Jan. 4 episode of Raw. However, a bout of COVID-19 led to an unforeseen fight for his life and a five-month hiatus.

The 37-year-old received a warm welcome as he returned to the ring in July, but he didn't look as explosive as he once did. Then, he took on the "Bearcat" gimmick, which couldn't have been any more of a far cry from the exuberant character that fans grew accustomed to with NXT.

However, the superheavyweight never got the chance to grow into the new role as WWE abruptly released him on Nov. 4. Suddenly, the first man to hold the NXT and North American titles concurrently was without a home and seemingly directionless.

Considering everything he went through last year, it felt so good to see Lee return to the Limitless moniker as he marched down to the ring on Wednesday night. The Wichita Falls, Texas native looked like he had a new lease on life. More importantly, he looked like he was free to be himself for the first time in a long time as fans greeted him with a familiar chant.

Lee looked just as dominant as the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall crowd sang "Oh, Bask in his Glory." As the first participant to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match, it looks like the sky's the limit again. AEW has someone who can deliver in the ring and act as a believable protagonist.

The company has received some criticism for a lack of diversity in its main event scene. However, its new acquisition could fill the void as a potential contender for the world title.

Avid fans could always make the case that AEW hadn't signed a premiere Black wrestler who could immediately be a legitimate threat to a reigning champion. Yes, some other options will take time to groom like Lee Moriarty or Ricky Starks, but Lee is ready now. He has all the tools and already has an established fanbase like many of the company's initial signees.

Some viewers may be understandably skeptical because Texas A&M alum is stepping into such a crowded roster. Even more, the first Face of the Revolution winner, Scorpio Sky, hasn't made much of an impact since he literally grabbed the brass ring. However, Lee isn't like anyone else on the AEW roster.

There's a chance that he could get lost in the shuffle and it feels like now or never for The Limitless One. Still, AEW seems like a perfect fit for him because its audience embraces wrestlers who once worked with Ring of Honor and PWG. There are plenty of new matchups for him and he can just be the star that many of us hope he would be elsewhere.

Breathe with the Switchblade

After Dynamite, Khan revealed that the former NXT champion was the big announcement he had planned all along but he didn't secure Jay White until Sunday.

Fans have been hoping to see the leader of Bullet Club step through the Forbidden Door since Kenny Omega invoked the name of the popular stable. It seemed more feasible than ever because the 29-year-old has been in the US working with Impact Wrestling, NJPW Strong and other promotions.

Viewers finally got their wish on Wednesday night when Switchblade casually entered a backstage segment to attack Roppongi Vice. His appearance came as a shock to The Young Bucks, but Adam Cole gleefully looked on as he dispatched Trent and walked away.

Later, Cole said White will accompany the Bucks to the ring for their match with Roppongi Vice on this week's episode of Rampage. Then, the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship reassured his friends that they could trust King Switch because "when you're Bullet Club, you're Bullet Club for life."

This is an interesting development but what does it mean? The Elite has a long history with White stemming back to January 2018 when Kenny Omega invited him to join Bullet Club. The gaijin newcomer rejected The Cleaner, joined Chaos instead and went on to beat him for IWGP United States Championship at New Beginning in Sapporo, Japan.

Switchblade also predicted Bullet Club would implode. The first signs appeared after the match with Omega when Cody attacked him. The tension between the two finally boiled over leading to a fight over leadership and their IWGP title match at NJPW's G1 Special in San Francisco.

At the event, the Canadian star retained his title but Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Bad Luck Fale, and King Haku effectively kicked him and The Elite out of Bullet Club. Two months later, the supergroup hosted All In, essentially the birthplace of All Elite Wrestling, and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, White betrayed Kazuchika Okada and Chaos and joined Bullet Club as its new leader. The formation of AEW and the rise of the Cutthroat Era aren't indelibly linked because the New Zealand wrestler took over as a result of the vacuum The Elite left behind. In fact, he later revealed he didn't want to join Bullet Club with them in command, choosing to side with the OGs.

As New Japan's newest gaijin star, King Switch defeated Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 13. A month later, he beat the man who ended Omega's run with NJPW, Hiroshi Tanahashi, for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

During WrestleMania weekend, White headlined the G1 Supercard with Okada at Madison Square Garden. One could make a strong argument that Omega would've competed in the main event of this show instead if he didn't leave the company to join AEW. In his absence, his one-time rival thrived as the first NJPW grand slam champion.

Last year, The Best Bout Machine reunited with The Good Brother and started going by Bullet Club again. As a result, White eventually emerged to confront him following Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary as the stable's true leader.

What is Adam Cole Up To?

So, how does Cole factor into all of this? After all, The Elite turned on him on May 12, 2017, well before White returned from his excursion as Switchblade. The Panama City Playboy was "dead" when Omega invited his new ally to join Bullet Club.

That would explain why the two of them don't have any animosity but what exactly is Cole's angle? He has been quietly surrounding himself with new and old friends since The Cleaner lost the title to Adam Page at Full Gear and went on a sabbatical. Surely, it's not a coincidence that he's making so many moves as he prepares to challenge Hangman.

His alliance with White seems part of a bigger scheme as he seeks revenge on Omega. As the saying goes, the enemy of my enemy is my friend, and Cole seems to know more than he's letting on. If you haven't noticed, take a look at his current pinned tweet that cryptically reads, "They are already dead..."

It's unclear if AEW has long-term plans for White, but he fits into Cole's current storyline. It will be fun to see how this plays out as we wait for updates on Omega's return later this year.