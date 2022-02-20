Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Match Results

5 of 8

Before getting too much deeper into the weeds with the negatives, let's toss out a massive positive that spans the entire event.

By and large, if you look on paper at who won each match, the right call was made.

How WWE got to that point, the details of each segment, the way the finishes went down and why these were even the matches on the card to begin with all notwithstanding, at least the winners were the ones who made the most sense.

The Miz losing to Mysterio will help set up The A-Lister's lust for vengeance and take things to the next level with his new partner, who he wouldn't have had the motivation to get had he won.

Reigns needed to beat Goldberg to keep his unprecedented run going and to secure the already scheduled match against Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania.

Lita absolutely shouldn't have beaten Becky Lynch but was allowed to put up a fight before Big Time Becks retained. Likewise, Bianca Belair made the most sense to challenge Lynch and undo her loss at SummerSlam, despite how she's already had rematches since then. The others just didn't make sense.

Ronda Rousey and Naomi had to beat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville so The Queen's title could look to be in jeopardy and the Royal Rumble winner would have momentum on her side.

Drew McIntyre overcame both Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin, as he should, since he's the more serious wrestler and the babyface.

Finally, it was clear for months now that all eggs are in the basket of Reigns vs. Lesnar. If WWE as heading in that direction no matter what and both belts were going to end up like this, had anyone won other than The Beast Incarnate, the company would have just continued to play hot potato with the belt like it has done the past month, only to end up on Lesnar anyway. Him winning here saves those extra steps.