Final WWE Elimination Chamber Picks: Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, More

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE well on The Road to WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday from 11 a.m. ET onward looks set to be a major step in the build to WWE's biggest event of the year.

Currently scheduled for the lineup are two Elimination Chamber matches to determine the WWE champion and the challenger for the Raw Women's Championship, which will also be on the line when Lita faces Becky Lynch.

Roman Reigns lines up against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship, and the SmackDown tag titles are up for grabs. Other contests make up the card, which should be instrumental in the build to WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

Before the event begins, let's run down one more round of picks as we try to predict who will win at Elimination Chamber.