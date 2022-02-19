Final WWE Elimination Chamber Picks: Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, More

Final WWE Elimination Chamber Picks: Reigns vs. Goldberg, Lynch vs. Lita, MoreFebruary 19, 2022
With WWE well on The Road to WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday from 11 a.m. ET onward looks set to be a major step in the build to WWE's biggest event of the year.
Currently scheduled for the lineup are two Elimination Chamber matches to determine the WWE champion and the challenger for the Raw Women's Championship, which will also be on the line when Lita faces Becky Lynch.
Roman Reigns lines up against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the Universal Championship, and the SmackDown tag titles are up for grabs. Other contests make up the card, which should be instrumental in the build to WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.
Before the event begins, let's run down one more round of picks as we try to predict who will win at Elimination Chamber.
Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi
This tag team match is about as textbook as it gets. It exists solely to put Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the ring together while keeping them far enough apart that it isn't a one-on-one affair before WrestleMania.
Naomi has had her wins over Deville, but their feud has dragged out just long enough for this. They aren't the story here, though. The WWE official is in the match so The Queen can lose without tapping out or being pinned, while Naomi is just along for the ride, as Rousey will be the one who scores the victory.
What WWE is looking for is a few moments of Flair dodging Rousey, who will look angry and ready to go after the SmackDown women's champion.
Then, an image of Deville tapping, Flair retreating and Rousey having her hand raised will follow so the commentary team can ask: "What will Flair do to contend with Rowdy Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania?"
Prediction: Rousey and Naomi win.
The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio
The Saudi Arabia crowd always has a soft spot for legends, and Rey Mysterio is among the longest-tenured Superstars still active on the roster.
While his feud with The Miz has been largely bare bones, much of the crowd isn't going to care. They just want to see The Master of the 619 hit his signature move and win.
And that is exactly what will happen on Saturday. The Miz will try to cheat for a victory but will come up short so Mysterio, who is the cover star of WWE 2K22, can get a boost while promoting the video game.
Prediction: Mysterio wins.
Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Drew McIntyre has already humiliated Madcap Moss on more than one occasion, and it's doubtful anything other than the same thing will happen here.
However, the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation means no disqualifications, which could allow Happy Corbin to get involved.
If that's the game plan, the two-on-one scenario might prove too much for McIntyre to overcome. In fact, if all WWE has planned for the Scot at The Show of Shows is a match against Corbin, that outcome will throw more fuel onto the fire.
Nevertheless, it's still McIntyre we're talking about. He could beat both in an effort to regain some momentum that has been missing in recent months before moving on to something else for WrestleMania.
Prediction: McIntyre wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. the Viking Raiders
The Viking Raiders have had success as tag team champions before, but another run isn't going to start at Elimination Chamber.
The Usos are too closely tied to Roman Reigns for them to lose the titles and make The Bloodline look weak in any regard. That is particularly true given how Erik and Ivar were largely forgotten about until this recent push, meaning they're here purely as opponents for Jimmy and Jey to beat.
This match will be solid but will only be one of the buffer segments between two bigger bouts. It will just be four talented wrestlers putting on a decent show before the champions retain and everyone moves on.
Prediction: The Usos win.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita
Lita claims she has another title run in her, which may well be true, but it won't be with Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship.
The WWE Hall of Famer will be in Saudi Arabia to lock horns with a major star from a younger generation and put Big Time Becks even further over.
Lynch is too big of a star to not be the titleholder heading into WrestleMania, and Lita isn't a full-time performer.
Lita may have some more matches with WWE down the road, but they won't involve defending the Raw Women's Championship.
Prediction: Lynch wins.
Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Elimination Chamber Match
As this match determines who will face Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, logic dictates it should be a babyface. That rules out Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.
Liv Morgan has had more than her fair share of opportunities and wasn't anywhere near as highly featured as Rhea Ripley in the gauntlet match on Monday's Raw.
The Nightmare did have a great showing, though, almost running the whole field before being taken out by Bianca Belair at the end. That gives The EST of WWE the advantage of entering Saturday's contest last.
Alexa Bliss has gone through a transformation of sorts, which may make her seem like a prime candidate to win, but what would her story be?
The more likely outcome is that WWE runs back Belair vs. Lynch at The Show of Shows, hoping the fans want to see The EST get her revenge for her SummerSlam loss while forgetting the two have fought numerous times since then.
In WWE's eyes, Belair beating Lynch at WrestleMania would offset everything that came before and make up for her losing in mere seconds. It'll probably be spoken of as long-term storytelling, rather than the reality that nobody else is in a better spot to challenge the titleholder after all these months.
Prediction: Belair wins.
Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg
Just as Lita is the legend to put over Lynch, that is also Goldberg's role against Roman Reigns.
The two men were slated to face each other at WrestleMania 36, but Reigns dropped out due to concerns for his family amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Braun Strowman replaced him.
With this being the final match on Goldberg's contract with WWE, there is no indication that the belt will switch hands.
Too much has been put into keeping the Universal Championship on Reigns, who will put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship
One of the hardest things to predict on this card is who will walk out with the WWE Championship.
At face value, it seems obvious: Lesnar is in the match, so he's clearly going to win, as WWE will always put him on a pedestal. But things may not be that simple on Saturday.
There's little chance Austin Theory wins. At 24, he's too young to be given such a big responsibility over all the other names. Even AJ Styles isn't in the best position to leave with the belt.
Seth Rollins was spoken about as the favorite to win the WWE title from Big E at Day 1 before Lesnar was added.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Riddle was penciled in to win the men's Rumble match and then challenge for the WWE Championship, only for the belt to come between him and RK-Bro teammate Randy Orton.
Many options are on the table.
With that being said, WWE has mentioned a title-for-title match between Lesnar and Reigns so often that it's doubtful anything else will happen.
In all likelihood, WWE thinks both belts being up for grabs in one match means more for the two-night 'Mania card than for two title matches. Expect Rousey and Flair to main-event the first night and Lesnar vs. Reigns to headline Night 2.
If anyone other than Lesnar wins, that's because cooler heads realized The Beast Incarnate and Reigns already have a title on the line and are big enough stars to not need another boost, but don't hold your breath.
Prediction: Lesnar wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.