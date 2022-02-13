Israel Adesanya and the Real Winners and Losers from UFC 271

0 of 8

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

If you dig it, do it. And if you really dig it, do it twice.

The UFC adopted that mantra for the second straight month for pay-per-views, building its spotlight card for February around a rematch between fighters who initially met 28 months ago.

Middleweights Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker headlined UFC 271 from the Toyota Center in Houston in the second installment of a rivalry that began when Adesanya took Whittaker's 185-pound title by a second-round finish at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

Whittaker arrived Saturday night as the No. 1 challenger to Adesanya's throne, something the Nigerian-born champion had successfully defended three times alongside a failed try for a dual title at light heavyweight. The New Zealand native stepped away from the game briefly following the initial loss but had returned to prominence with three consecutive victories from July 2020 through April 2021.

The UFC's January pay-per-view card went the rematch angle one better, featuring a trilogy bout between flyweights Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno that evened their series at 1-1-1.

Elsewhere on Saturday's card, the co-main event slot was held down by heavyweight knockout artists Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa, while the No. 3 position went to two more high-profile middleweights—No. 3 challenger Jared Cannonier and fourth-ranked Derek Brunson.

Of course, as is often the case with the promotion's major shows, this one was not without its alterations. Flyweight Alex Perez missed the contracted weigh-in limit and had his bout with Matt Schnell canceled, while a scheduled bout between William Knight and Maxim Grishin was bumped to heavyweight.

A crew consisting of Jon Anik, Michael Bisping and Daniel Cormier worked the broadcast table for ESPN, Megan Olivi was on hand for breaking news and feature pieces and Din Thomas handled technical analysis.

B/R's combat sports team handled its business in the form of a definitive list of winners and losers, which we encourage you to click through and peruse before leaving a viewpoint or two of your own in the comments section.