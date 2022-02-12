UFC 271 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Adesanya vs. Whittaker

0 of 4

ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Getty Images

UFC 271 comes to the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday night with a card anchored by Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker meeting again for the middleweight title.

Adesanya's quest to become a two-division champion against Jan Blachowicz came up short, but he's proved his dominance as a middleweight. His most recent win against Marvin Vettori was his third successful defense of the title.

Now, the man he originally took the strap from has come to take it back.

Elsewhere on the card, heavy hitter Derrick Lewis and Jared Cannonier are in action. Lewis will meet fellow knockout seeker Tai Tuivasa in the co-main event, while Cannonier will face Derek Brunson.

It's a strong card with multiple intriguing fights. Here's a look at the schedule for the evening and the questions that will be key to the biggest fights.