NBA Rumors: Last-Minute Trade Reports Before 2022 Deadline

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

NBA trade deadline day is here in all of its rumors-gone-wild glory.

While some swap seasons produce far more trade smoke than actual fire-breathing blockbusters, this one has already shifted the landscape several times over. CJ McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton and Norman Powell are among the players who have already changed places, and that might just be the beginning with the way the rumor mill is spinning.

Speaking of which, let's dig in to the latest discussions and break down exactly what the basketball world is talking about.