Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Ronda Rousey, Shane McMahon and More

It was clear in her first promo back with WWE, just 24 hours after her Royal Rumble victory, that Ronda Rousey harbored some hard feelings toward fans that can be traced back to 2019 and their betrayal of her during the lead-in to WrestleMania 35.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reported that WWE officials "had a talk" with Rousey about that bitterness, that it caused her to come across as a heel and that they needed her to be a babyface on the road to this year's Showcase of the Immortals and a showdown with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

It is not a surprise, really, that Rousey would struggle with the negative reaction. She did not do anything inherently wrong to earn the jeers of the audience. She did everything asked of her over that first year in the industry, exceeded all expectations from an in-ring perspective and helped fuel the women's revolution that WWE so loved to pat itself on the back for.

Then, the fans turned on her in favor of Becky Lynch.

It is easy to forget that Rousey still only has one year under her belt in professional wrestling so she is still learning lessons like just how fickle the audience can be. With an improved SmackDown promo in which she came across like a traditional babyface, with the intensity ramped up a bit, she appears to have understood WWE's message loudly and clearly.

Programming her with a character in Flair, whose relationship with the audience might be even dicier than Rousey's, should help.