NBA Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

At 30-24, the Denver Nuggets are in sixth in the Western Conference and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, it appears they are not content with their roster and may be looking to make a move prior to the trade deadline.

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported that Denver is "actively in search of a perimeter defender" ahead of the deadline. But the Nuggets may be facing an issue with their trade negotiations.

"The major obstacle they've run into has been their available trade chips and, specifically, the aggregate contracts they'd use to acquire such a defender, one source said," Singer wrote. "The goal, with next season in mind as well, has always been to land a player who wouldn't be just a rental."

According to Singer, Denver has "signaled a willingness" to discuss trading its 2027 first-round draft pick. Singer also noted that Facu Campazzo could be dealt because he's not in the Nuggets' rotation and could get more playing time with another team.

While Denver may want to add a player, completing a deal looks unlikely. JaMychal Green can veto any trade, which will make things more difficult, and the Nuggets may not have enough to offer to land the type of player they are looking for. Don't be surprised if a deal doesn't happen.

Prediction: Nuggets are unable to complete a trade to acquire perimeter defender.