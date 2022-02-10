NBA Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and Predictions

NBA Trade Deadline 2022: End Time, Latest Rumors and PredictionsFebruary 10, 2022
Rumors have been flying around the NBA of late, which was to be expected. The trade deadline for the 2021-22 season is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, so the league's 30 teams are running out of time to make deals that could help them make a push for the playoffs, rebuild or move a step closer to a championship.
It's already been an eventful week, with some notable trades changing the landscape of the league. And despite the looming deadline, don't rule out more major moves taking place.
Here's some of the latest trade rumors from around the NBA, along with some predictions for how things will unfold.
Will Nets and 76ers Swing Trade to Swap Harden and Simmons?
On Wednesday morning, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets were "absolutely engaged in trade discussions" regarding a deal that would send Ben Simmons to the Nets and James Harden to the Sixers. However, there is confusion regarding where that prospective deal stands.
While some are indicating that talks are happening, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Countdown on Wednesday evening that Philadelphia and Brooklyn hadn't had any meaningful conversations about a Simmons-for-Harden deal (h/t Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News).
According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post, the Nets wanted Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle along with Simmons. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Seth Curry and a first-round draft pick had been mentioned as part of a potential Simmons package.
It's unclear where these negotiations stand, how serious they have been and what the 76ers would be willing to part with in order to get rid of Simmons and land Harden.
Regardless, the prediction here is that Philadelphia won't be willing to meet Brooklyn's asking price. Simmons will continue to sit out, and Harden will stay with the Nets.
Prediction: 76ers, Nets won't complete Simmons-Harden trade.
Will Nuggets Make Any Trades Ahead of the Deadline?
At 30-24, the Denver Nuggets are in sixth in the Western Conference and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. However, it appears they are not content with their roster and may be looking to make a move prior to the trade deadline.
Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported that Denver is "actively in search of a perimeter defender" ahead of the deadline. But the Nuggets may be facing an issue with their trade negotiations.
"The major obstacle they've run into has been their available trade chips and, specifically, the aggregate contracts they'd use to acquire such a defender, one source said," Singer wrote. "The goal, with next season in mind as well, has always been to land a player who wouldn't be just a rental."
According to Singer, Denver has "signaled a willingness" to discuss trading its 2027 first-round draft pick. Singer also noted that Facu Campazzo could be dealt because he's not in the Nuggets' rotation and could get more playing time with another team.
While Denver may want to add a player, completing a deal looks unlikely. JaMychal Green can veto any trade, which will make things more difficult, and the Nuggets may not have enough to offer to land the type of player they are looking for. Don't be surprised if a deal doesn't happen.
Prediction: Nuggets are unable to complete a trade to acquire perimeter defender.
Hield Appears to Be Staying with Indiana for Rest of Season
The Indiana Pacers didn't wait until trade deadline day to make their moves. On Monday, they dealt Caris LeVert and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Ricky Rubio and three draft picks. A day later, they sent Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Sacramento Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.
After the latter deal, there had been some speculation that Indiana may flip Hield to another team. However, it appears that isn't going to be the case.
According to James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star, the Pacers are not going to trade Hield, who will "most likely" make his debut for the team when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. Hield isn't set to become a free agent until 2024, so the 29-year-old guard could be a part of Indiana's long-term plans.
With that, the Pacers may be done making moves. It seems unlikely it will swing any more trades, so the prediction here is that Thursday will be a quiet day in Indiana, which moves forward with its roster as currently constructed.
Prediction: Pacers won't make any more trades before deadline.