Post-NBA Trade Deadline 2022 Buyout Candidates

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Nothing can happen during this year's buyout market that can possibly upstage the blockbuster trade the Brooklyn Nets just made with Philadelphia 76ers in the waning moments before the NBA trade deadline.

After weeks of speculation and outright denials in the media by Nets head coach Steve Kerr, James Harden and Paul Millsap have been traded to the 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

As part of the deal, the former MVP opted into his $47.3 million player option for next season.

But now that the trade deadline has passed, the league moves on to the next phase of deals centered around buyouts.

Per the rules, players can be bought out by their current teams, then become unrestricted free agents able to sign with a team of their choosing.



One player that many think will be bought out after being traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Toronto Raptors is Goran Dragic. Dragic was trade to the Spurs with a protect 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks, along with a 2022 Detroit Pistons second-round pick.

What other players are looking for buyouts? Here's a few players that could be looking for new teams.