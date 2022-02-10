NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Gossip on 2022 Deadline DayFebruary 10, 2022
NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Gossip on 2022 Deadline Day
It's NBA trade deadline day, folks.
If you thought the wheeling and dealing was frenzied already, buckle in, because this might only be the beginning.
Despite players like Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton, CJ McCollum and Caris LeVert already changing teams, several more dominoes could drop before the 3 p.m. ET buzzer.
Let's not waste any more time, then, and dive head-first into the latest chatter.
Sixers Want Harden, Harden Wants Sixers
While a few trades have shifted the NBA landscape a bit so far, one mega-move could flip everything on its head. That is, of course, the oft-discussed super-deal that would send James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons (plus more) to the Brooklyn Nets.
It's hard to tell whether a last-minute deal will go down or not, but Philly and the Beard are reportedly both pushing for it.
Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer characterized the deadline as being "Harden or bust" for the Sixers, while also reporting that the 32-year-old "wants to be traded to the Sixers."
Both parties, of course, can want this deal and still see it not go down, but if Harden and the 76ers are pushing in the same direction, it seems very possible this internet-breaker gets across the line ahead of the deadline.
Celtics Shopping Dennis Schroder for More Than Financial Relief
Dennis Schroder emerged as an early candidate to be traded at the deadline. He isn't quite the ball-mover Boston ideally wants alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, plus the Shamrocks are limited in what they could offer him in free agency after this season.
For a time, it seemed the Celtics would definitely move the 28-year-old if for no other reason than to duck below the luxury tax. A trade is very much still an option, but Boston's sudden surge—six consecutive wins and 13 triumphs in its last 17 games—has the front office (understandably) seeking much more than financial relief for its No. 3 scorer.
"The Celtics...are still dangling Dennis Schroder in trade talks...but teams that have discussed deals with the Celtics say Boston is looking for a player and draft capital for Schroder," SI.com's Chris Mannix reported.
The Celtics don't have the backcourt depth to cover for a salary dump of Schroder. If they want to make anything out of this season—and with the best net rating of the new year, per NBA.com, they should—they need to get at least one rotation player back to give one up.
Kings Leaning Toward Keeping Harrison Barnes
There probably hasn't been enough chatter about Harrison Barnes as a trade target given the significant impact he could have on a win-now shopper.
The 29-year-old offers everything from championship experience and poise to two-way versatility and the glue-guy flexibility to fill multiple roles. So, if the Sacramento Kings wanted to move him, they'd have no trouble generating interest or landing interesting trade offers.
There's only one catch: The Kings see themselves as win-now shoppers (hence the deal for Sabonis), so they'd prefer to keep Barnes to themselves.
"Sacramento has been sending more frequent signals that it plans to keep Harrison Barnes rather than trade him...as it chases a playoff play-in spot," veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein tweeted.
There's surely a low-hanging-fruit joke to be made here about not collecting future assets to chase a play-in tournament invite, but if any club can afford to think that way, it might be the Kings. They haven't been to the playoffs since 2006. Barnes, who feels like he's been around forever, was still six years away from his NBA debut back then.
Sacramento should keep its eyes and ears open in case a Godfather offer comes along, but if the franchise thinks he can help give this long-suffering fanbase some kind of relief, it's hard to knock the mindset.