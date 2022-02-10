NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Top Gossip on 2022 Deadline Day

1 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

While a few trades have shifted the NBA landscape a bit so far, one mega-move could flip everything on its head. That is, of course, the oft-discussed super-deal that would send James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons (plus more) to the Brooklyn Nets.

It's hard to tell whether a last-minute deal will go down or not, but Philly and the Beard are reportedly both pushing for it.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer characterized the deadline as being "Harden or bust" for the Sixers, while also reporting that the 32-year-old "wants to be traded to the Sixers."

Both parties, of course, can want this deal and still see it not go down, but if Harden and the 76ers are pushing in the same direction, it seems very possible this internet-breaker gets across the line ahead of the deadline.