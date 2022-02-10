Fans Pick the Best Best Tag Teams in WWE, AEW and All of Pro Wrestling

Fans Pick the Best Best Tag Teams in WWE, AEW and All of Pro WrestlingFebruary 10, 2022
Welcome to the Bleacher Report pro wrestling mailbag.
The B/R community has always been outspoken, especially when it comes to opinions on professional wrestling and its biggest stars.
We will answer your questions and react to your hot takes about WWE, All Elite Wrestling and the world of pro wrestling.
This week's question: Who is the best active tag team in pro wrestling? The answers included teams from several promotions, but most of the responses were for AEW and WWE duos.
Check out what the B/R community thought.
The Usos
"The Usos." (@tmannstan)
"The Usos." (@RomanReigns1234)
"Usos are the best of all time. Period. End of story." (@BigBlueD)
One of the most mentioned teams by our readers was the pair of real-life brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso.
Not only have the twins been in WWE together for almost 12 years, but they have also done so without ever breaking up to feud with each other.
Their record speaks for itself. They are seven-time tag team champions who have competed in just about every kind of match imaginable against some of the best duos to come through WWE's doors.
Their long-running rivalry with The New Day has helped define the careers of both teams. If you had to pick a modern tag team feud to be today's Freebirds vs. Von Erichs, it would be The Usos vs. New Day.
When Jimmy was out with an injury, WWE used Jey as an effective singles star to feud with Roman Reigns before eventually joining forces with him. When Jimmy returned, both brothers seemed to be reinvigorated.
Their mic work is always on point, their in-ring work is never boring, and their ability to captivate a crowd with an exciting sequence is on par with the best. One could even make the argument that The Usos are a top-10 tag team of all time.
The New Day
"It's the New Day. Next question." (@daothermike)
"Honestly can't go wrong with Usos or New Day." (@jsmith6692)
As soon as we posed this question to the B/R community, I knew The New Day were going to be one of the top teams mentioned.
Not only are they one of the most successful tag teams of the last decade, but they have also accomplished individual feats while remaining a unit.
Big E and Kofi Kingston have both had runs with the WWE Championship while Xavier Woods has achieved a lifelong goal to become the most recent King of the Ring.
All three men bring something unique to the group, but much like the Zords in Woods' beloved Power Rangers franchise, they combine to form one of the most dominant forces in all of WWE.
WWE even had enough faith in all three to pair them with The Undertaker for an experimental and interactive Netflix film, Escape The Undertaker.
Whether they are making jokes and throwing pancakes or using double- and triple-team moves to put away their opponents, The New Day are among the best teams in all of pro wrestling.
The Lucha Bros
"Lucha Bros." (@mysterio25)
"It's either Lucha Bros or Santana and Ortiz. My money is on Lucha Bros." (@malibuchevy)
"Lucha Bros." (@CaptainRon311)
Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, known collectively as The Lucha Bros, are one of the original acts in All Elite Wrestling that helped draw in fans to the product.
Their high-flying style has allowed them to produce some of the most entertaining matches of the past few years, but they are also great technical wrestlers who can work on the mat if needed.
They have worked for multiple U.S. and international promotions, so they have grown their following around the world in ways many stars can only dream of. If you go to any country that loves wrestling, you will likely find some hardcore Lucha Bros fans.
AEW has had to rely on both men for singles matches several times, and they always rise to the occasion. With PAC as their third teammate in Death Triangle, we have also seen them work with him in tag matches many times.
Their feud with The Young Bucks has produced some of AEW's most memorable bouts to date. It wouldn't be surprising to see them holding the tag titles again before the year is out.
FTR
"FTR." (@patrickknowiton)
"FTR." (@tdl220)
"FTR and it's not even close." (@JHendo)
The love for technical wrestling is alive and well because several people put FTR as the best tag team in modern pro wrestling.
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been a duo since forming in NXT in 2014. They managed to win the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag team championships before leaving WWE. Since then, they have held the AEW and AAA tag titles.
That makes them one of the most decorated tag teams in the industry. In fact, they are the only team in the business that can claim they have held gold in WWE, AEW and AAA together.
Their alliance with Tully Blanchard has helped feed into their throwback vibe, and their matches against teams like The New Day, Jurassic Express and Lucha Bros have helped them gain a reputation as two of the most versatile workers out there.
FTR are one of those rare pairings that don't need to rely on unbelievable spots to get the crowd on its feet. They can do the high-flying stuff if it's called for, but they work best on the mat.
The Briscoes
"Dem Boys." (@WnW)
"FTR and Briscoes." (@jmk31995)
"Briscoes." (@Steeler4Life)
Jay and Mark Briscoe have been wrestling as a tag team since 2001. Let that sink in for a moment.
They have had over two decades in the business and have created a huge following without ever stepping foot in a WWE ring. At this point, they have yet to step foot in an AEW ring, either.
They are pillars of the Ring of Honor tag team division with a record 12 reigns as its champions, but they have also found success in GCW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling and several indie promotions.
Their reputation as two of the toughest to compete in the squared circle has followed them from promotion to promotion. If they end up in AEW, its tag team division is going to be a lot more violent.
The fact that The Briscoe are one of the few teams mentioned by readers that aren't in AEW or WWE should tell you something about their level of popularity.
Quick Takes
"Creed Brothers." (@BoKnowsBats34)
If we were talking about the best new tag teams, The Creed Brothers would definitely be in this conversation.
"reDRagon." (@davelewis)
While I think they belong in this discussion, I am hoping they get more chances to work as a tag team in AEW. It feels like we haven't seen much from them since their first couple of weeks.
"RK-Bro." (@goonerpaul001)
Riddle and Randy Orton have gained a lot of fans with this pairing, but I don't think they have enough good tag team matches under their belt to be considered one of the best, especially right now.
"The Young Bucks." (@TheDude5351)
I was shocked that I only saw a few people mention The Young Bucks on our crowdsourcing post. I can't tell if it's because there are so many teams that are doing more right now or if it's because a lot of people just don't like the Jackson brothers. It's hard to argue with their success.
"The Street Profits." (@Ryanfisher1998)
I had to think about this one for a second, but in terms of pure talent, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are one of the best duos today. If WWE books them in more showcase matches, they will continue to shine.
"Jacket Time." (@suavocado503)
The sad part is this feels like a joke response even though Ikemen Jiro and Kushida are both good wrestlers. If they drop the comedy a bit, they could grow into a great team. Their ridiculous name can only hold them back so much if they continue performing at a high level.