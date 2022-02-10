Fans Pick the Best Best Tag Teams in WWE, AEW and All of Pro Wrestling

1 of 6

"The Usos." (@tmannstan)

"The Usos." (@RomanReigns1234)

"Usos are the best of all time. Period. End of story." (@BigBlueD)

One of the most mentioned teams by our readers was the pair of real-life brothers, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Not only have the twins been in WWE together for almost 12 years, but they have also done so without ever breaking up to feud with each other.

Their record speaks for itself. They are seven-time tag team champions who have competed in just about every kind of match imaginable against some of the best duos to come through WWE's doors.

Their long-running rivalry with The New Day has helped define the careers of both teams. If you had to pick a modern tag team feud to be today's Freebirds vs. Von Erichs, it would be The Usos vs. New Day.

When Jimmy was out with an injury, WWE used Jey as an effective singles star to feud with Roman Reigns before eventually joining forces with him. When Jimmy returned, both brothers seemed to be reinvigorated.

Their mic work is always on point, their in-ring work is never boring, and their ability to captivate a crowd with an exciting sequence is on par with the best. One could even make the argument that The Usos are a top-10 tag team of all time.