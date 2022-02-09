Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 5 Early Events

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Getty Images

Lindsey Jacobellis' Winter Olympics redemption was 16 years in the making.

Jacobellis won the gold medal in the women's snowboard cross in the fifth event of her career.

The 36-year-old American had the 2006 gold in her grasp, but she fell on the final jump, and that led to a silver medal. Jacobellis fell short of the medal stand in the next three Olympics.

The result Jacobellis waited the duration of her career for was earned on Wednesday morning in China.

Jacobellis won the four-woman final in the snowboard cross to bring home the first gold medal for the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The United States also added to their medal haul with a silver in the men's skiing big air competition. Colby Stevenson became the fifth silver medalist from the American contingent.

Medal Count Top 5

1. Russian Olympic Committee (2 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze) - 11

2. Norway (4 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze) - 10

3. Austria (2 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze) - 10

4. Germany (5 gold, 3 silver, 0 bronze) - 8

5. Canada (1 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze) - 8

Full medal table can be found on NBCOlympics.com.

Day 5 Medal Results

Alpine Skiing

Women's Slalom

Gold: Petra Vlhova (Slovakia)

Silver: Katharina Liensberger (Austria)

Bronze: Wendy Holdener (Switzerland)

Freestyle Skiing

Men's Big Air

Gold: Birk Ruud (Norway)

Silver: Colby Stevenson (USA)

Bronze: Henrik Harlaut (Sweden)

Luge

Men's Doubles

Gold: Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt (Germany)

Silver: Toni Eggert/Sascha Benecken (Germany)

Bronze: Thomas Steu/Lorenz Koller (Austria)

Nordic Combined

Men's Individual Normal Hill

Gold: Vinzenz Geiger (Germany)

Silver: Joergen Grabaak (Norway)

Bronze: Lukas Greiderer (Austria)

Short Track

Men's 1,500m

Gold: Hwang Dae-Heon (South Korea)

Silver: Steven Dubois (Canada)

Bronze: Semion Elistratov (ROC)

Snowboarding

Women's Snowboard Cross

Gold: Lindsey Jacobellis (USA)

Silver: Chloe Trespeuch (France)

Bronze: Meryeta Odine (Canada)

Lindsey Jacobellis Finally Earns Gold

Jacobellis earned her elusive gold medal on her fifth try in the women's snowboard cross.

Jacobellis beat out three other racers in the final round to secure the major achievement that has eluded her.

Jacobellis was close to winning the first-ever snowboard cross competition in 2006, but she fell as she was completing the final jump on the course.

The 36-year-old settled for silver in Turin and did not make it back to the medal stand in the next three Olympics.

Jacobellis was fractions of a second away from making the podium in Pyeonchang, South Korea. She crashed in the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics.

Wednesday morning's triumph marked the first gold medal of the Beijing Games for the United States.

Jacobellis could be joined the gold medal column as soon as Wednesday night. Nathan Chen and Chloe Kim lead the men's figure skating and women's snowboard halfpipe competitions, respectively, going into the final rounds.

Germany Takes Gold Medal Lead

Germany became the first nation to win five golds in Beijing.

The Germans dominated the men's doubles luge competition to hit that mark.

Germany has been in total control of the sliding sports so far. It won gold in the men's and women's singles and the men's doubles.

The other gold earned by the European country came in the nordic combined, where Vinzenz Geiger won the normal hill competition.

The early triumphs in luge and other sports put Germany on track to match, or even better, its medal total from the 2018 Winter Olympics, when it had 14 golds and 31 overall medals.

Germany should be in the mix for the bobsled and skeleton medals, as well as more podiums in biathlon and ski jumping. It already has two medals from the latter sports.