Top Buccaneers Trade Targets Entering 2022 Offseason

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go in a few different directions to replace Tom Brady for the 2022 NFL season.

Brady officially retired last week, and that set off a search for the franchise's next signal-caller.

Tampa Bay's position in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft makes it unlikely that it will land one of the top prospects at the position.

The Buccaneers may be better off with a proven quarterback anyway because they can still chase championships with the right signal-caller in place.

Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense as an offseason trade target. The San Francisco 49ers are moving on from the 30-year-old, and Tampa Bay could be the ideal landing spot for the one-time NFC champion.

Garoppolo should not be the only option explored on the trade market. The Buccaneers need to look at all options to find the best fit for the 2022 season and beyond.