Top Buccaneers Trade Targets Entering 2022 Offseason

Top Buccaneers Trade Targets Entering 2022 OffseasonFebruary 9, 2022
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could go in a few different directions to replace Tom Brady for the 2022 NFL season.
Brady officially retired last week, and that set off a search for the franchise's next signal-caller.
Tampa Bay's position in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft makes it unlikely that it will land one of the top prospects at the position.
The Buccaneers may be better off with a proven quarterback anyway because they can still chase championships with the right signal-caller in place.
Jimmy Garoppolo makes the most sense as an offseason trade target. The San Francisco 49ers are moving on from the 30-year-old, and Tampa Bay could be the ideal landing spot for the one-time NFC champion.
Garoppolo should not be the only option explored on the trade market. The Buccaneers need to look at all options to find the best fit for the 2022 season and beyond.
Jimmy Garoppolo
Garoppolo checks a lot of the boxes that Tampa Bay is looking for when it comes to requirements for its next quarterback.
He has Super Bowl experience, and he has been a fixture in the postseason with the San Francisco 49ers.
Garoppolo threw for over 3,800 yards in two of the last three seasons despite playing inside a run-first offense.
The 30-year-old is the ideal trade target because the 49ers are looking to offload him and the Bucs could use him as a long-term answer at the position.
Garoppolo could be in place for at least five years if he finds success in a potential move to the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay would need to sign Garoppolo to an extension, but he may not cost a ton on the trade market.
The Buccaneers would probably have to give up two or three draft picks in a Garoppolo package. That is something they could manage in order to land a quarterback for the next half-decade.
Derek Carr
Derek Carr could be looked at as a comparable option to Garoppolo on the trade market.
Carr is also 30, and his contract comes up at the end of the 2022 season.
Unlike Garoppolo, Carr is not being forced out by his current team. San Francisco is moving on from Garoppolo to give Trey Lance the starting gig.
Carr has not been replaced by the Las Vegas Raiders, but the franchise might be willing to deal him if new head coach Josh McDaniels wants a better fit for his offensive approach.
Las Vegas holds the No. 22 overall pick in the first round, and it could take a young signal-caller to partner with McDaniels.
Carr has produced four straight 4,000-yard seasons, and he had 50 total touchdown passes the last two seasons with an average wide receiving corps.
In Tampa Bay, Carr’s numbers would likely increase because of Mike Evans’ presence. Chris Godwin could be back on the franchise tag as well.
Carr does not have the playoff experience that Garoppolo holds, but he could be a better option in Tampa Bay because of how much the franchise could require its quarterback to air the ball out.
Aaron Rodgers
Why not?
Aaron Rodgers could be on the trade market this offseason, and it would not hurt the Buccaneers to at least make a call to the Green Bay Packers.
Green Bay may not entertain any trade advances made by the Bucs because of their proximity to the Super Bowl chase out of the NFC, but it is worth the phone call.
Tampa Bay won a Super Bowl with the "best available option" approach with Tom Brady, and it could look to use Rodgers for one more Super Bowl run with the core of players on the roster.
Rodgers would be a short-term fix to the quarterback position, and that could turn the Buccaneers away from that option.
Tampa Bay might be inclined to build for a long-term future to ensure success over multiple seasons, instead of going all-in for one or two seasons again.
Central Florida might not be at the top of the list of Rodgers' potential destinations. Nathaniel Hackett, his old offensive coordinator in Green Bay, just became the Denver Broncos head coach.
That connection and Denver's position in the AFC could lead to an agreement with Green Bay, but the Bucs at least have to ask about a deal if Rodgers departs the Packers.