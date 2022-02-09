Burning WWE Questions That Will Be Answered by WrestleMania 38

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

WWE is officially on The Road to WrestleMania. As the top wrestling company prepares to return to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, it's time to wrap up many of the biggest storylines of the past year.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view usually works as a way to ramp up the hottest feuds and determine the No. 1 contenders set to headline WWE's biggest event of the year. However, the annual kickoff of sign-pointing season raised even more questions.

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is really the only consistent plotline that WWE has managed to advance. The rest of the card for "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History" remains wide open.

Uncertainty isn't a bad thing because it adds suspense to the build for The Show of Shows. Still, there is plenty of time to create new matchups and moments.

Let's take a look at five burning questions WWE could answer by WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.