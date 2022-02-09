NBA Rumors: Pre-2022 Deadline Trade Buzz on Jerami Grant and More

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

On the surface, Jerami Grant seems to rank among the most obvious trade candidates of this swap season.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old is in the heart of his prime, while the rebuilding Detroit Pistons could be years away from their own. He offers immense trade value with a skill set that fits anywhere, and the club could use more assets to keep building around top pick Cade Cunningham. Grant also needs a new contract between now and 2023, and the Pistons could be too far from being competitive to justify covering the cost.

And yet, B/R's Jake Fischer reported that "it seems unlikely" anyone will pay the Pistons' desired rate of multiple first-round picks, which could keep Grant in the Motor City beyond the deadline. After that, the Pistons could either lock him into their rebuilding plans or entertain trade talks around the draft.

From the outside, it feels like the iron is too hot for the Pistons not to strike, but since Grant is signed for next season, they have enough breathing room to practice patience if they feel the current trade offers aren't up to par.