NBA Trade Rumors: Top Buzz on James Harden and More as 2022 Deadline Approaches

Matt York/Associated Press

NBA trade season is off and running, as Tuesday proved teams don't have to wait for Thursday's deadline to make major moves.

The New Orleans Pelicans picked up CJ McCollum. The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers brokered a six-player swap sending Domantas Sabonis to Northern California and Tyrese Haliburton to the Circle City. This followed on the heels of weekend deals that sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers and both Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers.

This frenzy of activity could continue, due to the close playoff races in both conferences and the fact that few teams are slated to have significant spending money in free agency.

The rumor mill is as busy as you'd expect, so let's dissect some of the latest discussions.