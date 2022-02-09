Knicks Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding De'Aaron Fox, Myles Turner, More

0 of 3

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

While teams like the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are making splashes before the trade deadline, the New York Knicks have been working their phones.

With the deadline just a day away, it seems the New York front office is still rummaging around for reasonable deals. The Knicks are, obviously, now out of the CJ McCollum sweepstakes, but other names remain on the whiteboard.

According to Ian Begley of SNY's sources, New York wants "to open up a rotation spot for Cam Reddish." The team has interests in big names, too, but the chance to trade and create some opportunity for the 22-year-old may be a priority before Thursday's deadline.