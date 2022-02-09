Knicks Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding De'Aaron Fox, Myles Turner, More

Knicks Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding De'Aaron Fox, Myles Turner, MoreFebruary 9, 2022
While teams like the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans are making splashes before the trade deadline, the New York Knicks have been working their phones.
With the deadline just a day away, it seems the New York front office is still rummaging around for reasonable deals. The Knicks are, obviously, now out of the CJ McCollum sweepstakes, but other names remain on the whiteboard.
According to Ian Begley of SNY's sources, New York wants "to open up a rotation spot for Cam Reddish." The team has interests in big names, too, but the chance to trade and create some opportunity for the 22-year-old may be a priority before Thursday's deadline.
De'Aaron Fox Trade "Unlikely" After Haliburton Move
New York, along with some other clubs, had been in the rumor mill for a potential De'Aaron Fox trade.
Then, to practically everyone's surprise, the Sacramento Kings traded away Tyrese Haliburton, paving the way for the 24-year-old's return with the organization.
As NBA insider Jordan Schultz noted, the Knicks were one of four teams to have reached out to Sacramento about Fox's availability.
While Julius Randle and a first-round pick may have been alluring before, the trade of Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis seems to have shifted that potential.
Schultz elaborated that any trade for Fox, while not technically impossible, is now "highly unlikely."
Indiana Playing Hard Ball with Myles Turner
Another big name the Knicks have been linked to is Pacers center Myles Turner.
The team sold off Sabonis to get even younger with Haliburton, and other NBA clubs seem to think Turner could be moved next.
Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported that the Indiana big "is still being monitored by team executives as a strong trade candidate," and he listed New York among six teams interested in the 25-year-old's services.
With Indiana seemingly clearing house and suddenly devoid of a starting power forward, perhaps a Randle-Turner swap feels reasonable. But Randle is two years older, so it's not clear how interested the forward-looking Pacers might be.
So far, Fischer's sources indicate that teams have "balked at Indiana's high price."
Knicks Now Interested in Harrison Barnes
Although Begley reported that clearing the rotation for Reddish is a Knicks priority, recent rumors run to the contrary.
Marc Berman of the New York Post reported that, following Sacramento's commitment to Fox, the Knicks have now "asked the Kings about the availability of veteran combo forward Harrison Barnes."
Berman's context for the interest in the 29-year-old included a note that the Reddish acquisition was intended to fill a need at the combo forward position. Unfortunately, head coach Tom Thibodeau didn't quite consider the younger player an "upgrade."
Still, there's a chance to hit two birds with one stone here. Barnes is in the latter half of a four-year, $85 million contract. If the Knicks package multiple rotation pieces to offset that money in a move, they could get that upgrade at combo forward while opening up more opportunity for Reddish.