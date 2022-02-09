Lakers Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Talen Horton-Tucker, DeAndre Jordan & More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to stumble through the 2021-22 season. L.A. fell 131-116 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night to drop its record to 26-29. Now sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference, the Lakers appear to be a play-in team at best.

The problem isn't a lack of talent, as L.A. has plenty of that. The issue is that offseason acquisition Russell Westbrook hasn't meshed with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the rest of the roster. Right now, the Lakers don't have the chemistry needed to be a title contender.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers are hoping to shake up the roster before Thursday's trade deadline.

"Standing pat and hoping that winning percentage improves to finish the season strong is not seen as a viable option by players on the team, sources told ESPN," McMenamin wrote.

Unfortunately, Los Angeles isn't loaded with trade capital, which makes a significant addition highly unlikely. What might L.A. be able to accomplish before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline? Let's take a look at the latest buzz.