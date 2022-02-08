NBA Rumors: Hottest Gossip Ahead of 2022 Trade DeadlineFebruary 8, 2022
NBA Rumors: Hottest Gossip Ahead of 2022 Trade Deadline
For weeks, there have been rumors swirling about NBA players who could get traded. Some deals have been completed (such as Caris LeVert getting dealt from the Indiana Pacers to the Cleveland Cavaliers), while buzz surrounding some possible moves haven't come to fruition.
Soon, the rumors will end. That's because the trade deadline for the 2021-22 season is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. But before that arrives, there will likely be more deals completed and a ton of buzz surrounding moves that teams may be considering.
As the deadline nears, here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.
McCollum Reportedly Finds New Home in New Orleans
The New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Portland will receive Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada, with New Orleans also sending a protected first-round pick and a pair of second-rounders to Portland. The Pelicans will receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal as well.
McCollum gives New Orleans a proven scorer. He has spent his first nine NBA seasons with Portland, and he's developed into a top scoring option in the backcourt. He's averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists in 36 games this season.
NBA insider Marc Stein reported Monday that the New York Knicks had emerged as a "legitimate trade suitor" for McCollum. Stein also noted the Pelicans had been "most frequently mentioned as the leaders of the McCollum chase."
The Trail Blazers, who are 21-33 and in 11th place in the Western Conference, have been open to trading key players. Last week, they sent forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers, and now, McCollum is gone as well.
Spurs Reportedly Turn Down Bulls' Offer for Poeltl
Jakob Poeltl has been featured in plenty of trade rumors of late, and it seems quite possible that the San Antonio Spurs could deal the 26-year-old center. However, it seems they may not budge on their asking price in potential trade negotiations.
Stein reported that San Antonio "rebuffed" an offer from the Chicago Bulls in which it would have received a package centered around a future first-round draft pick. It's not clear what the Spurs may be looking for return, but it appears the Bulls didn't meet that cost.
Still, that may not be the end of the rumors surrounding Poeltl, who remains a top trade target.
"As we’ve been reporting for weeks, Poeltl is among the most coveted centers in the league at a time numerous teams are pursuing them," Stein wrote.
Poeltl, a six-year NBA veteran who is in his fourth season with the Spurs, is averaging career highs in points (13.3) and rebounds (9.0) in 44 games this season.
Hawks Will Continue to Be Aggressive on Trade Market
The Atlanta Hawks may have a sub-.500 record this season at 25-28, but they're still in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. So they're in position to reach the play-in tournament, and it's possible they could make a push into a playoff spot by the end of the regular season.
That's why Atlanta may be looking to add star power to its roster prior to the trade deadline, rather than considering dealing away some of its top trade chips. According to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, the Hawks will "continue to be aggressive on the trade market" this week, and they may be targeting some marquee players.
"They’re heavily linked to Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, have been linked to Detroit’s Jerami Grant and have interest in Boston’s Marcus Smart and Portland’s CJ McCollum, sources say," Kirschner wrote.
Those are all talented players who could take Atlanta to another level and help it become a legitimate playoff contender this season. So it will be interesting to see who the Hawks could potentially acquire, as well as what they may have to give up to land a player of that caliber.