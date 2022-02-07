WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 7

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on February 7.

Following last week's surprising return, Lita was back on the red brand Monday night as she prepares to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship.

After coming up short in the scooter race, Riddle was looking to help RK-Bro defeat Chad Gable and Otis in a special quiz bowl competition.

Speaking of Riddle, he also had his hands full in a singles match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Whenever The Visionary is involved, you know Kevin Owens is not far behind.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of Raw.