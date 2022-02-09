10 of College Football's Fastest Players in 2022

10 of College Football's Fastest Players in 2022February 9, 2022
Speed is merely one of many important traits in college football, but few attributes land as much attention.
The reason is straightforward, too. While you might notice overwhelming strength or recognize a player's football IQ, speed can be easily quantified. Whether it's a 40-yard dash or max speed reached, the output is both measured and tracked.
Using various sources, we've collected some impressive times to feature 10 of the sport's fastest talents. The list is ordered alphabetically based on a player's last name.
Let's get moving.
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M
Not only is Devon Achane a key player on the football field, but he's also a standout for Texas A&M's track team.
During the NCAA West Regionals in May 2021, he posted a 10.04-second 100-meter run. It was the fourth-fastest all-condition time in Texas A&M history, per 247Sports.
Last season, Achane amassed 1,472 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns—including a vital kick-return score (seen above) in the Aggies' upset of top-ranked Alabama. He totaled 461 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman in 2020, too.
Achane is expected to replace NFL-bound Isaiah Spiller as Texas A&M's lead running back in 2022.
Kayshon Boutte, WR, LSU
Kayshon Boutte burst onto the college football scene in 2020, pacing LSU's offense with 735 yards as a freshman. He followed that up with 508 yards and nine touchdowns last season despite an ankle injury limiting him to just six games.
That explosiveness is no surprise.
In high school, Boutte both clocked a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and contributed to a record-breaking relay team. He also posted a blazing 21.29-second 200-meter run.
The 2022 campaign, barring another injury, will probably be Boutte's final season at LSU before he heads to the NFL draft.
Jaylen Hall, WR, Western Kentucky
Next season, Jaylen Hall's uniform will change. The pressure his speed puts on opposing secondaries, however, will not.
In four years at Western Michigan, he grabbed 85 passes for 1,532 yards—a stellar 18.0-yard average—and 14 touchdowns. After scoring an absurd seven times on 12 catches in 2020, Hall set career-best marks with 46 receptions and 752 yards in 2021.
Hall is taking his 4.32-second speed, per David Goricki of the Detroit News, to Western Kentucky. He should be a key target for the Hilltoppers alongside fellow MAC transfer Michael Mathison, who left Akron for the Conference USA program.
Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan
Cornelius Johnson ended the 2021 season as Michigan's leading receiver. Along the way, one specific play showcased his elite speed.
In a rout of Northern Illinois, the wideout raced down the right sideline for an 87-yard touchdown. According to Recruiting Analytics, he reached a max speed of 22.4 miles per hour. Johnson finished the contest with a season-best 117 yards.
Overall in 2021, he collected 39 receptions for 620 yards and three scores, while also picking up 30 yards on three carries.
Lorenzo Lingard, RB, Florida
Florida fans cannot be certain what production to expect from Lorenzo Lingard, but they know he has plenty of speed.
While at Miami, the running back sprinted his way to a 4.27-second 40-yard dash, according to David Lake of 247Sports. Lingard tallied 136 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman with the 'Canes before transferring to Florida.
Lingard has since made a minimal impact, rushing for 75 yards on 16 attempts and catching a nine-yard pass. He'll be competing with Nay'Quan Wright, Demarkcus Bowman and Louisiana transfer Montrell Johnson for playing time in 2022.
Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
Depending on how long he stays, Keaton Mitchell might have a shot at breaking East Carolina's all-time rushing record.
In two seasons, he's scampered for 1,575 yards (and totaled 13 touchdowns). Mitchell has three years of eligibility remaining to chase down Junior Smith and his 3,745 yards from 1991-94.
At the very least, Mitchell has already joined former NFL standout Chris Johnson as one of the fastest ECU players ever. Last year, per Recruiting Analytics, Mitchell hit 22.6 miles per hour on a 63-yard touchdown catch against Appalachian State and 22.2 miles per hour during an 80-yard touchdown run at Marshall.
Mitchell, a first-team All-AAC choice in 2021, could challenge for the league's Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia
Although it's probably not the fastest play of his life, Kelee Ringo showed off his speed on the biggest stage of his career.
Late in the fourth quarter of the national title game, Georgia held a nervy 26-18 lead on Alabama. Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw a pass down the left sideline, where the ball landed in Ringo's waiting arms.
The cornerback then sprinted 79 yards to the house, scoring a title-sealing touchdown for the Dawgs.
According to Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic, Ringo posted a laser-timed 4.35-second 40-yard dash in high school. And that speed certainly came up clutch in the national championship.
Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
It's probably fair to say Georgia teammates Ringo and Arian Smith have raced against each other.
Smith clocked a 10.10-second 100-meter dash during the 2021 track season, qualifying for the NCAA Championships. He also ran a leg of UGA's national runner-up 4x100 relay team.
On the gridiron, the wide receiver has impressed in very limited action. Though he's appeared in only eight contests, Smith has five catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns—which is both unsustainable and statistically hilarious (in a good way).
Unfortunately, a leg injury cut his 2021 season short, but Smith should return as a potential big-play weapon.
Chris Tyree, RB, Notre Dame
Once is nice, twice is better.
As a high schooler, Chris Tyree won the fastest man competition in back-to-back years at The Opening Finals. He ripped off a 4.37-second 40-yard dash in the summer of 2019.
Tyree made an immediate impact for Notre Dame, surpassing 1,000 all-purpose yards as a kick returner and second-string running back in 2020. He tallied 827-all purpose yards in 2021, scoring at least once as a runner, receiver and returner.
Next season, Tyree and Logan Diggs are likely to share carries as the Irish replace NFL-bound Kyren Williams.
D.J. Taylor, KR, Arizona State
At this point of his young Arizona State career, D.J. Taylor has basically only played special teams.
But he's pretty darn good at it.
Two seasons ago, per Recruiting Analytics, Taylor reached 22.4 miles per hour on a kick-return touchdown against rival Arizona. In 2021, he averaged 21.0 yards per kick return and ranked sixth nationally with 13.6 yards per punt return.
Perhaps the defensive back will crack the depth chart next season. In the meantime, he'll be a highly respected returner.
All recruiting information via 247Sports. Stats from NCAA.com, cfbstats.com or B/R research. Follow Bleacher Report CFB Writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.