10 of College Football's Fastest Players in 2022

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Speed is merely one of many important traits in college football, but few attributes land as much attention.

The reason is straightforward, too. While you might notice overwhelming strength or recognize a player's football IQ, speed can be easily quantified. Whether it's a 40-yard dash or max speed reached, the output is both measured and tracked.

Using various sources, we've collected some impressive times to feature 10 of the sport's fastest talents. The list is ordered alphabetically based on a player's last name.

Let's get moving.