Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Targets for NBA Week 17

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Targets for NBA Week 17February 7, 2022
The Portland Trail Blazers' trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers opened up plenty of production inside the team's offense.
Portland has called on its younger players more throughout the season. Nassir Little had his time in the spotlight before he suffered a torn labrum.
Anfernee Simons was added to a plethora of fantasy basketball rosters early in the season, and CJ Elleby could have the same roster percentage boost in the near future. Elleby was thrust into the starting lineup Friday and could see more playing time for the rest of the season as the Blazers get younger.
Reggie Bullock and Garrison Mathews have had their production increase over the past week, and they could join Elleby among the most coveted waiver-wire pickups for the coming week and beyond.
CJ Elleby, SF, Portland
CJ Elleby started and played 24 minutes in Portland's first game without Norman Powell and Robert Covington on Friday.
The Washington State product only scored two points on five field-goal attempts, but those totals could improve as he gets adjusted to his new role. Anfernee Simons and C.J. McCollum can only score so many points for the Blazers, and the team will need another shooter to step up if the stars are locked up in tough matchups in certain games.
Elleby averaged 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game over 16.6 minutes per contest in a reserve role during January. The numbers are decent at best, but you have to think Elleby will get a chance to prove his worth with Portland folding on the season through the trade with the Clippers and Damian Lillard's extended absence.
The 21-year-old is a low-risk, high-reward player to stash in your forward depth with the hopes that he boosts his scoring totals from the starting lineup.
Reggie Bullock, SG/SF, Dallas
Reggie Bullock should be one of the top targets on the fantasy basketball waiver wire.
The former New York Knicks player has been a fantastic addition to the Dallas Mavericks starting lineup over the past week.
Bullock eclipsed the 20-point threshold on three occasions to start February and had 22 points in Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks. He was thrust into an elevated role after Tim Hardaway Jr. went down with an injury toward the end of January.
The 30-year-old has done most of his damage from three-point range. He hit 15 three-point shots to start February. Bullock's scoring will diminish when Kristaps Porzingis retuns to the starting lineup, but he should still play a major role because of his position on the court.
Dallas needs a shooter to take over Hardaway's production off the bench, and Bullock should fill that spot nicely.
Bullock is close to a must-add player because of his hot streak in the scoring column. He could provide some versatility to fantasy lineups because he is eligible at shooting guard and small forward in Yahoo fantasy leagues.
Garrison Mathews, SG/SF, Houston
Garrison Mathews could be a nice alternative to Bullock if the Dallas three-point shooter is not available on the waiver wire in your league.
Mathews scored 18 points in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. He had 16 points Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Houston Rockets three-point ace averaged 25.8 minutes per game in January and played 30 minutes Sunday in a blowout, so the playing time is not a concern.
Mathews' consistency from three-point range could come into question since he had five single-digit point totals throughout January.
The 25-year-old is on a good run of form, and the 19 three-point attempts in two of three February games is a promising sign for fantasy basketball players looking to add him.