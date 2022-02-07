Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Targets for NBA Week 17

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' trade of Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers opened up plenty of production inside the team's offense.

Portland has called on its younger players more throughout the season. Nassir Little had his time in the spotlight before he suffered a torn labrum.

Anfernee Simons was added to a plethora of fantasy basketball rosters early in the season, and CJ Elleby could have the same roster percentage boost in the near future. Elleby was thrust into the starting lineup Friday and could see more playing time for the rest of the season as the Blazers get younger.

Reggie Bullock and Garrison Mathews have had their production increase over the past week, and they could join Elleby among the most coveted waiver-wire pickups for the coming week and beyond.