Goldberg's 5 Best Potential Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 38 Match
February 13, 2022
Goldberg is set to finally clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on Saturday in a match that was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36.
Almost two years later, that score will be settled to pave the way for the Universal Championship contest at this year's Show of Shows.
Whether Goldberg wins or loses in Saudi Arabia, there's a good chance his fight with The Tribal Chief won't be his last and he will have another match in him when WWE heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3.
If the veteran does competes at WrestleMania 38, here are the best possible opponents the creative team should consider booking as his opponent.
Honorable Mentions
Goldberg doesn't have many options left in terms of Superstars worthy of facing him that he hasn't already fought.
A rematch against Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar would be tired, and there isn't any weight to another clash with Drew McIntyre or Kevin Owens, either.
But if WWE is looking for someone to simply fight Goldberg for the sake of it and without factoring in a story, there are a handful of names capable of getting the best possible matches out of the juggernaut.
AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Cesaro and Sheamus are among those who could pull it off. Happy Corbin could, too, but that would likely be a handicap match including Madcap Moss, and there's no need to see both lose.
All of these would be a waste, though, as they would be better off doing something else than fight Goldberg, but they'd still be better opponents than most of the roster.
5. Omos
If WWE wants to give someone a major push by beating Goldberg, Omos should be a suggestion.
What else is the big man going to do at WrestleMania 38, other than take part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal?
So, why not do a two-minute match with Omos facing Goldberg?
It would be a wreck, of course. These two couldn't possibly put on a great match together, given the veteran's repertoire and Omos being so limited in the ring. But it does stir some interest in wondering just what they would be able to do.
An even better choice for the role would have been Gunther, but since he's yet to move to Raw or SmackDown, we can assume he'll stay in NXT until at least after WrestleMania.
4. Damian Priest
Damian Priest is a stretch, but he's an opponent worth thinking about for Goldberg if WWE did want to freshen things up.
It often gets forgotten that Goldberg's undefeated journey to the WCW World Heavyweight Championship began with the United States Championship.
Strangely, WWE kept the WCW lineage of that belt, rather than start afresh like so many others, which means Priest is holding the same championship the 55-year-old had claim to.
Goldberg didn't lose it, either. He vacated the title after winning the World Heavyweight Championship. That could be the crux of the story, with him wanting to get it back to prove he's still the same man he was back then.
Priest is among the tallest members of the roster and his mood swings mean he could play heel for this. Or Goldberg could be the villain to allow The Archer of Infamy to get even further over with the WWE Universe.
3. Bron Breakker
Back at Slamboree 1999, Rick and Scott Steiner attacked and injured Goldberg, who took time off to film Uinversal Soldier: The Return. At Road Wild, he returned to beat Rick before defeating him several more times during his WWE career.
Scott was a more noteworthy foe, being one of the few to actually beat Goldberg in a WCW No Disqualification match at Fall Brawl 2000.
Suffice to say, Goldberg has a history with the Steiner family, which can be a catalyst for Bron Breakker.
The NXT champion is Rick's son and has been on fire since his debut in September 2021. He has "future main event player" written all over him.
While he's still on the developmental program, WWE should consider giving him this spotlight. Not only would a win over Goldberg be huge for his career in general, but it would also boost NXT's presence considerably.
2. Riddle
For years, Riddle has talked trash about two people in particular: Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.
The Original Bro been critical mostly of the veteran's in-ring work. They haven't locked horns—possibly for that reason—making it intriguing just what would happen if they faced each other.
It felt as though Riddle's trajectory was an obvious bout against Randy Orton after the implosion of RK-Bro, but a match against Goldberg would be even more grandiose than one against The Viper.
Ideally, it would also be a win that could catapult The Original Bro into the main event scene.
1. Big E
The only person who's talked more about facing Goldberg than Riddle is Big E, who finds himself with less and less to do each passing week.
A few months back, he was WWE champion. Now, he's back in the tag team division without any gold.
WWE failed Big E with his booking as champion, and it doesn't seem like he'll be challenging for the belt any time soon. To compensate, though, why not give him his top pick for a dream opponent?
Big E previously told The New Day: Feel The Power podcast that him versus Goldberg would be "two big meaty men slapping meat."
WrestleMania is supposed to be The Showcase of the Immortals where WWE moments are made. This would be a spectacle that would give the New Day powerhouse something worthwhile to do and the best way to use the veteran.
