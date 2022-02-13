Goldberg's 5 Best Potential Opponents for WWE WrestleMania 38 Match

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Goldberg is set to finally clash with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 on Saturday in a match that was originally scheduled for WrestleMania 36.

Almost two years later, that score will be settled to pave the way for the Universal Championship contest at this year's Show of Shows.

Whether Goldberg wins or loses in Saudi Arabia, there's a good chance his fight with The Tribal Chief won't be his last and he will have another match in him when WWE heads to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2-3.

If the veteran does competes at WrestleMania 38, here are the best possible opponents the creative team should consider booking as his opponent.