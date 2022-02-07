NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Last offseason, the Chicago Bears used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to add Justin Fields, whom they want to develop into their franchise quarterback. This offseason, they have already brought in a new general manager (Ryan Poles), head coach (Matt Eberflus) and offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy).

So Chicago believes it has the building blocks in place for success. But before the Bears can get back to being a perennial playoff contender, they have some other holes on their roster they need to fill.

The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled for April 28-30, and Chicago will be looking to bring in a strong class with its five selections. However, the Bears don't have a first-round pick—they traded it to the New York Giants last year in order to move up to take Fields—so they will have to make the most of their limited selections on the second and third days of the event.

Some strong players who could be available in Chicago's range recently participated in either the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl, a pair of college football All-Star Games. Here's a look at three players who boosted their draft stock and could be targets for the Bears.