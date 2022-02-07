NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

NFL Draft Prospects Bears Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior BowlsFebruary 7, 2022
Last offseason, the Chicago Bears used their first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft to add Justin Fields, whom they want to develop into their franchise quarterback. This offseason, they have already brought in a new general manager (Ryan Poles), head coach (Matt Eberflus) and offensive coordinator (Luke Getsy).
So Chicago believes it has the building blocks in place for success. But before the Bears can get back to being a perennial playoff contender, they have some other holes on their roster they need to fill.
The 2022 NFL draft is scheduled for April 28-30, and Chicago will be looking to bring in a strong class with its five selections. However, the Bears don't have a first-round pick—they traded it to the New York Giants last year in order to move up to take Fields—so they will have to make the most of their limited selections on the second and third days of the event.
Some strong players who could be available in Chicago's range recently participated in either the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Bowl, a pair of college football All-Star Games. Here's a look at three players who boosted their draft stock and could be targets for the Bears.
Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis
The Bears need to bolster their receiving corps this offseason, especially if Allen Robinson II leaves in free agency. They also need to add speed to their offense. Memphis' Calvin Austin III could help Chicago accomplish both of those goals.
Austin is a speedy, 5'7" receiver who spent the past four seasons at Memphis, with whom he was a first-team All-AAC selection in each of the past two years. In 2020, he had 1,053 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. This season, he recorded 1,149 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games.
During the Senior Bowl on Saturday, Austin had two receptions for 45 yards for the American team. He demonstrated his big-play potential late in the game, as he caught a 39-yard pass from Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe in the final minute to convert a 4th-and-22 from their own 35-yard line.
Austin stood out during practices too, as Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El stated, "You can see he's one of the smartest in the group," according to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit.
Fields could use a playmaker like Austin to get the ball to on the Bears offense.
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Throughout Senior Bowl practices and Saturday's game, Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary stood out among the American team. Not only did he perform well, but the former Tigers standout believes the experience was beneficial.
"Going against great guys, I knew these great players would make me even better," McCreary said, per AL.com's Mark Inabinett. "I know what I need to work on as I look to the future."
McCreary is a talented defensive back, so continued improvement could see him develop into a top NFL cornerback. He spent the past four years at Auburn, playing in at least 10 games each of the past three seasons and recording six interceptions over that span.
A first-team All-SEC selection in 2021, McCreary was a strong draft prospect before showing up at the Senior Bowl. After a strong week, he boosted his stock even further and could draw plenty of interest from NFL teams.
The Bears need more players like McCreary in their secondary, as they are lacking some depth at cornerback. They should try to put themselves in a position to land him in this year's draft.
Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
The Bears need to improve the interior of their offensive line. Wake Forest's Zach Tom could be a great fit considering he can play numerous positions on the interior O-line effectively, as he showed at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Tom spent the past five years with the Demon Deacons, and he was a three-year starter. He showcased his versatility at the practices for the East-West Shrine Bowl, which could be valuable to whichever NFL team drafts him.
Cam Mellor of Pro Football Network included Tom among his top risers from the East-West Shrine Bowl, praising how comfortable he looked at numerous positions.
"He had terrific command over his sets in pass protection and fired off the ball in the run game," Mellor wrote. "It was a great week for Tom, who climbed up the center boards in the process."
If Chicago selects Tom, it could utilize him at center or either guard spot depending on what other moves it makes to replenish its offensive line this offseason. He's a great target, as he boasts a lot of college experience that he should continue to build off of at the next level.