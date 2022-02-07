NFL Draft Prospects Eagles Must Target After 2022 Shrine, Senior Bowls

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

After making the playoffs in the 2021 season, the Philadelphia Eagles head into the offseason with success to build on for the future. However, they have some holes on their roster they're going to need to fill if they hope to keep improving in 2022.

Philadelphia will likely address several of its needs during the 2022 NFL draft, which is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas. The Eagles have 10 picks, including three in the first round: the Nos. 15, 16 and 19 overall selections.

With a trio of picks on the opening night of the draft, Philadelphia will have an opportunity to bring in several top prospects. So it has the potential to build an impressive draft class that could be instrumental in getting back to being a Super Bowl contender.

Last week, many NFL draft prospects participated in the Senior or the East-West Shrine Bowl, both of which are All-Star Games for college football players.

Here are three names who took part in one of those games and should be targeted by the Eagles in the draft.