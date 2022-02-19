The Real Winners and Losers from 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber was the final premium stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 38. This show had a chance to redefine the most important night on the WWE calendar.

Brock Lesnar ran through the field inside the Elimination Chamber. After Bobby Lashley was injured due to a plexiglass accident, The Beast Incarnate eliminated the other four men to win the WWE Championship and earn his Champion vs. Champion match with Roman Reigns.

Bianca Belair overcame a fresh Alexa Bliss and motivated Rhea Ripley to win inside the Elimination Chamber. Big Time Becks survived a game Lita to keep the Raw Women's Championship. This set up a huge rematch between these long-time rivals.

Goldberg challenged Reigns, hoping to get one last run as WWE universal champion. Instead, The Head of the Table may have sent him into retirement with a statement win, dominating the veteran and making him tap out.

Naomi teamed with Ronda Rousey against the dangerous duo of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. While she was not the biggest star in the ring, she felt like it given her performance and the crowd reaction behind her.

This show did not pull out any major surprises, but the show solidified the trajectory of key stars on the road to WrestleMania.