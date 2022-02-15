WWE NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

WWE NXT 2.0 has set the stage for its latest big show. NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day will include several great championship clashes, potentially setting the stage for fresh match-ups on the road to the next NXT TakeOver.

Bron Breakker would defend the NXT Championship for the first time against Santos Escobar. The leader of Legado del Fantasma was ready to use every advantage he could muster to capture gold.

Carmelo Hayes is the undisputed NXT North American champion for the many top stars in NXT that he has already defeated. However, he would face his biggest challenge in Cameron Grimes, a stalwart for the division looking to finally capture gold.

Toxic Attraction has dominated NXT 2.0 over the past few months, but eventually Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will run into rivals they cannot overcome. Dolin and Jayne faced their latest challenge, putting their tag titles on the line against Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

After weeks of big matches, the men's bracket of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic would end with MSK vs. The Creed Brothers. Two of NXT's top team would fight for the trophy and a future NXT Tag Team Championships shot.

Pete Dunne and Tony D'Angelo would end their rivalry in a Weaponized Steel Cage match. Grayson Waller promised that LA Knight would be arrested for violating his restraining order.

This show was packed from the top down. This was sure to be one of the biggest nights in NXT 2.0 history.