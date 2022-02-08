WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from February 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Kay Lee Ray has gotten what she wants. On the February 8 edition of WWE NXT 2.0, KLR would challenge NXT women's champion Mandy Rose, hoping to bring some respect back to the title.

This show would also see the two semifinal match-ups of the Dusty Tag Team Classic. The Creed Brothers have dominated the tag team division, but they were next fighting two-time finalists in the Dusty Classic, The Grizzled Young Veterans. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe hoped to continue their underdog run against MSK.

Bron Breakker would host a Championship Summit with Santos Escobar ahead of their NXT Vengeance Day clash. LA Knight has his eyes firmly set on revenge against Grayson Waller, but he first had to take down Waller's giant Sanga.

Sarray hoped to make Dakota Kai for her rude comments toward The Warrior of the Sun and her grandmother. Tiffany Stratton looked to get her daddy's credit card back from Wendy Choo.

This show had a lot of promise on the surface with a card filled out to succeed. Especially with a stellar main event booked, this looked to be a show to rival next week's NXT Vengeance Day.