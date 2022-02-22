Raw Fallout: Logan Paul Set for WrestleMania, Tag Team Champs Rollins and KO?February 22, 2022
On the Road to WrestleMania, the February 21 edition of Monday Night Raw began to tease the key matches for The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.
After two days of teasing, The Miz revealed he would team up with Logan Paul to contend with Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio.
Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to join the Raw Tag Team Championships match in two weeks against The Alpha Academy.
Edge is one of the biggest WWE Superstars without a direction on the road to WrestleMania. He teased multiple options for his next big challengers, including AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest.
Finn Balor returned to action in a big way. He helped Tommaso Ciampa pick up a win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then challenged the United States champion to a match next week.
This show did not make every moment as exciting as it could be, but the mystery of what is to come can sustain this important time in WWE.
Logan Paul Set for WrestleMania In-Ring Debut in Smart Spot
Few people like Logan Paul, but he will pull in people to watch WrestleMania for his in-ring debut. WWE has been setting this up for years in Paul's various appearances in the company.
Following in the footsteps of Bad Bunny, he is not likely to make that kind of splash, but The Miz and Rey Mysterio are reliable veterans who can help carry him to a respectable performance. He will only be asked to do what he can handle.
That will likely mean focusing on his striking offense. He may not be a legitimate professional boxer, but he has enough experience to sell his offense as long as he can learn to pull his punches without looking bad.
The rest of the match will be The Miz and the Mysterios. This feud has not lit up the scene, but it will be a respectable way to let Rey team with Dominik Mysterio on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Finn Balor Is Back and on a Road to an Important Spot at WrestleMania
Finn Balor has been away for a month following a loss to Austin Theory, and he looks refreshed and ready to shine again. He competed well with Tommaso Ciampa, then immediately made his claim to Damian Priest's United States Championship.
The Archer of Infamy has gone through many of the biggest stars in WWE to keep his title recently. He defeated Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and AJ Styles. He will now go up against another interesting veteran.
It is likely Priest will again retain, but perhaps Balor will be the one to finally help Priest set himself up for WrestleMania. He needs a match that can highlight him in a way his recent run has not.
The Prince is a great performer and storyteller in the ring. It is not guaranteed that he will get a solo spot on the WrestleMania card, but these two men can help each other with the right booking.
The same was true of Priest vs. KO and Styles before, but those stories fizzled out. Maybe WWE was just waiting for Balor to return.
The Options for Edge Are Plentiful, but AJ Styles Is the Most Exciting
After a few weeks of rest, Edge came out on Monday Night Raw to lay down a challenge. The Rated-R Superstar has had some of the biggest matches of his career at WrestleMania, from The Undertaker to Mick Foley.
As he continues his last run at the top, he needs challengers who can push him to his limit. He already proved he can steal the show with Seth Rollins. His next challenger needs to be just as good.
This promo was set up to cause speculation. He teased AJ Styles, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and even the likely-to-soon-return Cody Rhodes.
While any of these options are exciting, there is something especially enticing about The Phenomenal One continuing his unbelievable run at WrestleMania against Edge.
Over the years, Styles has established himself as one of the greatest performers at The Show of Shows. He has put over legends to a higher level than anyone excepted, including Shane McMahon and The Undertaker. This is a perfect dream match for a night that needs to be special.
Seth Rollins Can Help Kevin Owens Get to His Grand Slam
Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships together on Raw. Will they win the gold in two weeks? It's not impossible, though it feels unlikely.
Still, this story continues to develop in a way that is hard to ignore. KO never plays well with others, yet he has repeatedly worked with The Messiah. The two twice defeated RK-Bro, a team that was protected for months before a shocking title loss.
The stage has been set for so many options for both Rollins and Owens, but it's worth considering that the tag team titles are exactly what KO needs to solidify his legacy.
He has hung around the rare achievement of becoming a Grand Slam champion for years, but it has not happened quite yet. He and Rollins are perfect together as a unit, both with team experience.
Whatever is best for both men will go down over the next two weeks, and it will be a wonder to watch whatever they do at WrestleMania.