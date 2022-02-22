Raw Fallout: Logan Paul Set for WrestleMania, Tag Team Champs Rollins and KO?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the Road to WrestleMania, the February 21 edition of Monday Night Raw began to tease the key matches for The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History.

After two days of teasing, The Miz revealed he would team up with Logan Paul to contend with Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens defeated Randy Orton and Riddle to join the Raw Tag Team Championships match in two weeks against The Alpha Academy.

Edge is one of the biggest WWE Superstars without a direction on the road to WrestleMania. He teased multiple options for his next big challengers, including AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest.

Finn Balor returned to action in a big way. He helped Tommaso Ciampa pick up a win over Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then challenged the United States champion to a match next week.

This show did not make every moment as exciting as it could be, but the mystery of what is to come can sustain this important time in WWE.