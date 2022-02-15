Tommaso Ciampa Shock Debut, Alexa Bliss Enters the Chamber, More WWE Raw Fallout

Tommaso Ciampa Shock Debut, Alexa Bliss Enters the Chamber, More WWE Raw FalloutFebruary 15, 2022
WWE Raw set the stage for Elimination Chamber with a wrestling-filled episode on Monday. From a surprise arrival to the promise of Alexa Bliss' return to the ring, this show established some interesting expectations for Saturday's pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Tommaso Ciampa began a feud with Dolph Ziggler last week on NXT 2.0; this week, The Blackheart invaded the red brand to cost The Showoff his tag team match with Robert Roode against The Street Profits.
Alexa Bliss completed her supposed rehabilitation and announced she would be the final entrant in the women's Elimination Chamber match.
Rhea Ripley started with Nikki A.S.H. in a gauntlet match to determine the last entrant in the Chamber on Saturday. She would defeat her rival as well as Liv Morgan and Doudrop on her way to an impressive performance that should lead to more success at WrestleMania 38 and beyond.
Dana Brooke had managed one of the longest 24/7 Championship reigns in WWE history at 84 days, but Reggie ended it with a roll-up on Monday night. They continue to hold the odd division together with this story.
At its best and worst, Raw is still always moving forward. Stars will shine as long as they get the right storylines, and some of those stories are front and center on the Road to WrestleMania.
Tommaso Ciampa Can Use Dolph Ziggler Feud to Test Raw Waters
The relationship between Raw and NXT 2.0 has been mostly focused on the latter brand so far, but Tommaso Ciampa's surprise arrival on the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler showed a new depth to the relationship that can benefit both promotions and their talent.
The Blackheart is one of the longest standing pillars of NXT, and he has been a constant fixture through its evolution. He is currently protecting Bron Breakker for an eventual rematch against the NXT champion.
This leaves Ciampa in a tenuous position on NXT, so he is perfectly set up for a test run on Monday nights. He could even slip onto the WrestleMania card if he and The Showoff work that long.
Ziggler is a veteran who has worked with almost everyone, and Ciampa is a fresh rival who can use a rub from such an established talent.
The Blackheart is not the kind of talent who typically thrives on the main roster due to his size, but his talent can overcome that. He just needs stories like this one to develop and to never lose what made him great in NXT.
Rhea Ripley Needs Title Chance
Rhea Ripley has always been one of WWE's best, but sometimes the company can make fans forget that with poor booking.
However, The Nightmare did get an opportunity to prove herself in a gauntlet match on Monday—and absolutely took it.
Her work with Doudrop especially was eye-opening and showed off the talent of these two stars of the future. While Raw women's champion Becky Lynch has defeated most of the red brand's talent, Ripley is one who has passed her by...so far.
The Australian seems unlikely to win the women's Elimination Chamber match, with Bianca Belair seemingly on course for a date with Big Time Becks at WrestleMania on April 2-3.
However, Ripley should be first in line for a shot after The Show of Shows. She has earned the chance to get back into title contention sooner rather than later.
Alexa Bliss Adds Interesting Wrinkle to Raw Women's Division
Alexa Bliss last wrestled on September 26, 2021, when she fought Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship at Extreme Rules. Almost five months later, she will finally return to the ring, though her exact mental state is hard to predict.
The vignettes of recent weeks have shown a slow evolution for Bliss, who is still interested in her doll, Lilly, but may return to a more familiar look. Elimination Chamber will be a chance to see that evolution completed.
Bliss is a dark-horse competitor in the women's Chamber match. While the easy money would be on Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Bliss have interesting history to explore. The Goddess dethroned Big Time Becks to become the second-ever SmackDown women's champion.
Both have evolved since that time in so many ways. Lynch has grown cocky standing at the top of the women's division, but no one can quite prepare for the volatile nature of Bliss.
At the very least, The Goddess will restore a big name to a division that will look far more interesting when someone who can dethrone Lynch steps up.
Dana Brooke-Reggie Story Is Only Good Left in 24/7 Title Picture
The 24/7 Championship is the enigma of Raw. This once-interesting title has lost so much steam because of a lack of creativity. Luckily, Reggie arrived to bring new life to it, with his parkour style leading him to a record-breaking 112-day reign as champion.
He has continued to show he is much better suited for wrestling angles outside the ring until he learns more inside, and his work with Dana Brooke has been the highlight of this division for the past six months.
The will-they-won't-they romance has kept both wrestlers relevant. The latest hurdle has come in the form of Brooke fully putting Reggie in the friend zone, which did not sit well with him.
What happens next could be even better. Reggie and Brooke are two athletically gifted performers who can chase after each other using every ounce of their ability.
While R-Truth will forever be the man who made the 24/7 Championship, it is about time the torch was passed on. Hopefully, this story and more unique angles will continue to keep the title relevant a while longer.