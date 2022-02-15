Tommaso Ciampa Shock Debut, Alexa Bliss Enters the Chamber, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw set the stage for Elimination Chamber with a wrestling-filled episode on Monday. From a surprise arrival to the promise of Alexa Bliss' return to the ring, this show established some interesting expectations for Saturday's pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Tommaso Ciampa began a feud with Dolph Ziggler last week on NXT 2.0; this week, The Blackheart invaded the red brand to cost The Showoff his tag team match with Robert Roode against The Street Profits.

Alexa Bliss completed her supposed rehabilitation and announced she would be the final entrant in the women's Elimination Chamber match.

Rhea Ripley started with Nikki A.S.H. in a gauntlet match to determine the last entrant in the Chamber on Saturday. She would defeat her rival as well as Liv Morgan and Doudrop on her way to an impressive performance that should lead to more success at WrestleMania 38 and beyond.

Dana Brooke had managed one of the longest 24/7 Championship reigns in WWE history at 84 days, but Reggie ended it with a roll-up on Monday night. They continue to hold the odd division together with this story.

At its best and worst, Raw is still always moving forward. Stars will shine as long as they get the right storylines, and some of those stories are front and center on the Road to WrestleMania.