7 WWE and AEW Storylines That Are Past Their Expiration Date

Credit: WWE.com

Professional wrestling as an entertainment medium is constantly moving. There are no weeks off. If WWE is forced to do a recap episode, it is only because the company has no other choice.

This is what makes this sport like no other, but it also can be a great pitfall. Without an off-season, stories can quickly grow stale if not handled properly. However, those same stories need to continue to keep the product moving.

It is important that every promotion—whether it be WWE, All Elite Wrestling or other smaller companies—knows when enough is enough. Otherwise, fans will turn on even the most interesting of angles.

Both WWE and AEW have stories that have most certainly run past their expiration date. The companies may be ignoring them or overusing them, but it is time for them to end.

Whether it's the never-ending rivalry of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, the forgotten run of Shinsuke Nakamura or the unnecessary continuation of The Inner Circle, these are seven stories that should have ended months ago.