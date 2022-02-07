Early WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Match Card Predictions

1 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Bobby Lashley will defend his newly regained WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match against Riddle, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar.

On paper, it's a loaded field with a number of competitors who could conceivably walk away with the title.

Styles spent 2021 stuck in a tag team with Omos and is likely to enjoy a more significant run in the lead-in to and through WrestleMania season, while Theory is in the midst of a storyline mentorship with Mr. McMahon. Rollins is fresh off a title match with Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble, and Riddle is one-half of a popular tag team who can slot in and out of main events seamlessly.

Then there is Lesnar, The Beast Incarnate and the Superstar poised to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania. Does WWE go ahead with the teased title vs. title match, booking the highest-stakes main event in event history?

While it would be nice to imagine a scenario in which Lashley does not drop the WWE title less than a month after winning it, the fact that we have already seen Lesnar-Reigns multiple times and a special stipulation will be imperative to it being accepted in the top spot on the 'Mania card, suggests a win for The Beast is most likely.

Prediction: ...and NEW WWE champion, Brock Lesnar.