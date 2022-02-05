UFC Vegas 47 Results: Strickland Beats Hermansson via Decision in Main Event

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The middleweight main event between Sean Strickland and Jack Hermansson wasn't the brawl it looked like on paper, but it still saw Strickland get a big split-decision win to close out UFC Vegas 47 on Saturday night.

The first round was an extended feeling-out process. Neither fighter really left a mark on the round, though Strickland's jab was the most pronounced weapon.

That jab continued to carry the fight for Strickland as the bout went to the second round. Tarzan began throwing more off it as Hermansson spent time chasing him. That was until Strickland landed a lunging right hand that put The Joker on the floor to end the round.

That moment of excitement turned out to be a blip in an otherwise uneventful fight. Strickland continued to play the stick-and-move game, while Hermansson tried to land overhand rights with his kicks that just couldn't find a home.

The Joker did put up a last-chance flurry of strikes in the fifth round as a last-ditch comeback attempt, but Strickland was able to handle it and ride out the decision victory.

The biggest surprise came when the scorecards were read and a judge saw it for Hermansson.

Strickland's win streak now extends to six fights, with five of those coming after his move up to middleweight. This wasn't the most exciting foot to put forward if he wants a title shot soon, but there's no denying he has been effective.

Here's a look at the rest of the fight card and a closer look at the main card bouts from the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

Main Card

Sean Strickland def. Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46 x2, 47-48)

via split decision (49-46 x2, 47-48) Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

def. Soriano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28) Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris via first-round knockout (strikes) - 4:10

def. Harris via first-round knockout (strikes) - 4:10 Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) - 2:10

via second-round submission (rear-naked choke) - 2:10 Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Gore via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson via split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Prelims

John Castaneda def. Miles Johns via third-round submission (arm-triangle choke) - 1:38

Hakeem Dawodu def. Mike Trizano via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

def. Mike via unanimous decision (30-27 x3) Chidi Njokuani def. Marc-Andre Barriault via first-round KO - 0:16

def. Marc-Andre via first-round KO - 0:16 Alexis Davis def. Julija Stoliarenko via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 30-27)

via unanimous decision (29-27 x2, 30-27) Jailton Almeida def. Danilo Marques via first-round TKO (strikes) - 2:57

def. Marques via first-round TKO (strikes) - 2:57 Philip Rowe def. Jason Witt via second-round TKO - 2:15

Malcolm Gordon def. Denys Bondar via first-round submission (injury) - 1:22

Nick Maximov def. Punahele Soriano

To watch Nick Maximov fight, it would be hard to guess he comes from the Nick Diaz Academy. While the Diaz brothers are known for their high-volume striking, Maximov utilized a wrestling-heavy attack to get a split-decision win over Punahele Soriano.

Maximov went 11-of-16 on takedown attempts with nearly nine minutes of control time, per ESPN FightCenter.

The problem is that Maximov did very little with his advantageous positions on the ground. Soriano was able to mount similar offense despite spending much of his time trying to peel Maximov off him.

Regardless of entertainment value, Maximov got the nod and is now 8-0 with two wins in the UFC.

He's talented but will need to bring more damage if he has a future as a contender in the middleweight division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Carlston Harris

The hype train was right on time with Shavkat Rakhmonov against Carlston Harris. The Kazakhstani fighter scored his first knockout in the UFC with a beautiful spinning kick to the head.

Harris had earned two finishes to start his UFC run, but it was clear once the two locked horns that Rakhmonov was on a different level. He was getting the better of the striking, but the spinning kick brought the fight to an early end.

Rakhmonov has been a runaway train since coming into the UFC. He is a perfect 15-0 in his career with three of those wins coming in the biggest organization. His first two UFC fights were submission wins over Alex Oliveira and Michel Prazeres.

Rakhmonov continues to look like the real deal. With a championship in the M-1 promotion and the quick success he's found in the UFC, there's no reason to believe that he won't be getting a ranked opponent soon enough.

Brendan Allen def. Sam Alvey

Apparently, it doesn't take much preparation to dispatch Sam Alvey. Brendan Allen took a fight against the Smile'n one on just five days' notice and was still able to get the submission finish in the second round.

Alvey actually appeared to win the first round. Allen was willing to turn the fight into a slugfest, and the veteran had his moments.

However, that game turned out to be too dangerous for Alvey. Allen scored a knockdown late in the first, and it was a harbinger of things to come.

Allen once again floored Alvey in the second round, and this time, he had enough opportunity to sink in the rear-naked choke that drew the tap.

Because of the late notice, Allen fought this fight in the light heavyweight division. After dropping his last fight at middleweight, he may want to consider exploring life as a 205-pounder. Alvey, on the other hand, is now winless in his last eight fights.

Bryan Battle def. Tresean Gore

There's no disputing it now, Bryan Battle is an Ultimate Fighter champion.

Battle was supposed to meet Tresean Gore in The Ultimate Fighter 29 finale back in February 2021. However, Gore was forced to pull out of the fight because of injury. Battle went on to beat replacement Gilbert Urbina to win the trophy.

So it was a significant gesture when Battle brought the trophy to hold it after beating Gore by unanimous decision.

Battle utilized a high-volume attack from distance to keep Gore off balance. He established an early lead with his leg kicks and had his opponent frustrated between rounds.

Gore landed some clean shots in the second round, but Battle was able to rebound in the third and final frame. His ability to control the fight with his kicks was too much for Gore to overcome.

Julian Erosa def. Steven Peterson

Julian Erosa and Steven Peterson kicked off the main card with a blood-and-guts fight that ended with Erosa getting his hand raised by split decision.

Both fighters threw caution to the wind and went for the knockout throughout the fight. The matchup was characterized by exchanges like this one where Erosa scored a knockdown with a spinning strike.

Unofficially, the two combined for 243 significant strikes with Peterson actually holding a one-strike advantage, per Jason Floyd of The MMA Report.

The win is the latest step in Erosa's successful second stint with the UFC. He has now won four of his last five after suffering a three-fight losing streak in 2018-2019 and getting cut.