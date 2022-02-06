Best Potential Keith Lee Feuds After Reportedly Signing AEW Contract

0 of 4

WWE

It would appear one of the most sought-after pairings will happen soon with rumblings about Keith Lee eyeballing All Elite Wrestling in the aftermath of his WWE run.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), there have already been discussions between the two sides and a contract might already be done. The 37-year-old Lee was released by WWE in November and appears to have a standard 90-day noncompete clause.

Once free of that, Lee can compete with whoever he wants—and it sounds like it'll be on the AEW roster.

That opens the door for a ton of intriguing fantasy booking centered around one of the most unique talents in modern pro wrestling. It feels like AEW's more crowded than ever—in a good way—but there's certainly room for some can't-miss feuds all across the cards, including at the very top.

While we'd like to see him dance with familiar names like Miro and Brian Cage, these feuds stick out the most as the best right out of the gates for Lee.