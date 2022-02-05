Goldberg Challenges Roman Reigns, Allin vs. Guevara Tease, More Friday Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's SmackDown and Rampage both laid some groundwork for upcoming pay-per-views with segments that confirmed a few matches and set others in motion.

Bill Goldberg returned to WWE television in the opening segments of SmackDown to officially challenge Roman Reigns to a match for the Universal Championship.

Ronda Rousey made her first appearance on the blue brand in the closing segment to let Charlotte Flair know that she would be challenging her for the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania 38 on the weekend of April 2.

Over on Rampage, Adam Cole picked up a win over Evil Uno, and Darby Allin came to Sammy Guevara's aide while simultaneously letting him know that he was looking to regain the TNT Championship down the line.

Let's look at some of the bigger developments from Friday's shows.